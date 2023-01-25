Read full article on original website
kmhk.com
Successful Veterans Only Gym Expanding to Helena
I've gotten to see the success and the heart of the Adaptive Performance Center (APC) firsthand. Needless to say I was very excited to see that the nation's first of it's kind veterans only gym is now expanding to the capital city of Helena, Montana. Karen Pearson and Mitch Crouse...
St. Patrick Co-Cathedral outdoor nativity scene vandalized
The church's outdoor nativity scene was vandalized on Jan. 16--all items were destroyed--and Mary, Jesus, and Joseph statues were stolen.
On a Mission to Re-home 2 Senior Dogs Kimber and Jessie in Billings
Update: We Still Need to Find a Home in Billings for Dean’s Dogs, Kimber and Jessie. The family that was coming to meet Kimber(M) and Jessie(F) ended up not taking the dogs the last week. After posting the first article, a family in Billings was going to meet Jessie and Kimber to see if it would be a good fit for their household.
Rocky Vista Montana College completes construction, looks forward to first class
After 18 months of construction, the 135,000-square-foot Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings is complete.
agupdate.com
Pig problems continue for Herman ranch
HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
Do You Think Billings Will Ever Get An A&W Restaurant Again?
A&W made what seems to be a somewhat desperate attempt this week to remind people they still exist. In case you missed the news, see the company's out-of-nowhere Tweet about their mascot now wearing pants. Three things about this come to mind... 1) I completely forgot the company had a mascot 2) I never realized Rooty the Great Root Bear didn't wear pants, and 3) who cares if he does or doesn't?
Albertsons sets grand opening for new Billings store
The two new stores would expand the footprint of the area's largest to seven stores in Billings and eight total in Yellowstone County.
Good Samaritan recovers holy figurines damaged at Billings church
Noticing the decapitated Joseph on her apartment building’s fire escape, with the help of family and some other residents, they recovered his body.
Three candidates vying to replace Stromswold give their pitch to Yellowstone County commissioners
Three Republican candidates interviewed to represent House District 50, a legislative area in the central part of Montana’s largest city, Billings, which opened when Rep. Mallerie Stromswold resigned last week. The Yellowstone County Commission will make a final decision on the replacement on Tuesday. While each of the three who were nominated by the Yellowstone […] The post Three candidates vying to replace Stromswold give their pitch to Yellowstone County commissioners appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics
Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
Billings businesswoman appointed to state House seat
Yellowstone County Commissioners chose Naarah Hastings to represent House District 50 after Mallerie Stromswold resigned the seat.
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
yourbigsky.com
ALERT: Overdoses spike in Yellowstone County in past few weeks
State, Local Officials Report Sharp Increase in Overdoses in Recent Weeks and now the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ), and local law enforcement is warning the public. In this most recent surge from January 11 to January 23, a total...
Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend
Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings
You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
Event Venue Turned Community Center in Billings Has A New Name
The Billings Shriners Auditorium on Broadwater was sold last year to the Native American Development Corporation. Since the sale, the NADC has been hard at work repairing the property and upgrading it, as well as refining plans to house existing programs in the community. However, a newly announced change today starts the ball rolling quicker.
publicnewsservice.org
Native Americans Moving Off the Rez Face Discrimination in MT
Native Americans in Montana face a slew of challenges to finding housing off reservations - including discrimination. A tight housing market in the state and across the country presents its own problems for finding an affordable place to live. But Les Left Hand, program director for All Nation Youth Partner...
Sheridan Media
Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings
A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
mtpr.org
Former Billings Rep. Mallerie Stromswold reflects on her time in the statehouse
Former Billings Rep. Mallerie Stromswold resigned two weeks into the 68th Montana Legislature citing logistical challenges and backlash from the Republican party when she voted apart from the majority. In a conversation with Montana Public Radio’s Shaylee Ragar, Stromswold recounts her experience in Montana’s statehouse, why she left and what she hopes for future lawmakers.
Billings rancher admits fraud in cattle grazing fee investigation
Gene John Klamert, 70, pleaded guilty to mail fraud. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
