Greater Milwaukee Today

Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

More snow on the way

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Brat Fest music lineup announced for 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest organizers announced the headliners that will be hitting the stage this summer as brats are being thrown on the grills. Over 70 local and Midwest artists will perform at the festival, including headliners Frankie Ballard, Slaughter, and Kid N Play on the Grand Stage. Brat Fest officials added that Tone Loc, Bill Miller, Craig Campbell, and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will also be performing. Festival organizer Tim Metcalfe described the lineup as one of the best they’ve ever had.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Second direct flight to DC option coming to Madison

MADISON, Wis. -- People hoping to fly directly from Madison to the nation's capitol will soon have another option. While it already has a direct flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) through Delta Airlines, the Dane County Regional Airport announced Thursday that it will be getting a second non-stop flight to DCA through American Airlines starting in June -- although tickets are available starting now.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Snow showers Friday, more for some on Saturday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting clipper heading our way Friday as snow showers will bring slippery conditions for morning drivers. Blowing snow is also expected as gusty winds around 30 or 35 miles per hour will accompany the falling flakes. Plan on shoveling between 0.5″ up to 2″ of accumulation. Chilly morning temps in the mid teens will be followed by an afternoon high of 32 degrees.
APPLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a utility pole near Monroe Street near Westfield, according to Madison Gas and Eclectic. The accident broke the pole.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks

There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
101 WIXX

A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash

MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
madisoncollege.edu

Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21

The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
MADISON, WI
fox32chicago.com

Wintry conditions cause major crashes, messy roads in Wisconsin

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisco. - Wintry conditions in Wisconsin caused messy roads and two major accidents Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., several cars that were heading northbound on I-41 near Kenosha collided, causing backups for several miles. Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the crash site was cleared. Northbound...
ROCK COUNTY, WI

