MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest organizers announced the headliners that will be hitting the stage this summer as brats are being thrown on the grills. Over 70 local and Midwest artists will perform at the festival, including headliners Frankie Ballard, Slaughter, and Kid N Play on the Grand Stage. Brat Fest officials added that Tone Loc, Bill Miller, Craig Campbell, and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will also be performing. Festival organizer Tim Metcalfe described the lineup as one of the best they’ve ever had.

MADISON, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO