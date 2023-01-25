Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
nbc15.com
More snow on the way
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
CBS 58
Late Afternoon Update: Moderate bands of snow impacting areas along and south of I94
Moderate to heavy band of snow is currently moving through Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties and will lift into southern Waukesha and Milwaukee counties over the next couple of hours. Snow rates within this band are around 1"/hr. It's dropping huge snowflakes and putting visibility under a quarter mile. Snow...
nbc15.com
Brat Fest music lineup announced for 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest organizers announced the headliners that will be hitting the stage this summer as brats are being thrown on the grills. Over 70 local and Midwest artists will perform at the festival, including headliners Frankie Ballard, Slaughter, and Kid N Play on the Grand Stage. Brat Fest officials added that Tone Loc, Bill Miller, Craig Campbell, and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will also be performing. Festival organizer Tim Metcalfe described the lineup as one of the best they’ve ever had.
fox47.com
Second direct flight to DC option coming to Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- People hoping to fly directly from Madison to the nation's capitol will soon have another option. While it already has a direct flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) through Delta Airlines, the Dane County Regional Airport announced Thursday that it will be getting a second non-stop flight to DCA through American Airlines starting in June -- although tickets are available starting now.
wearegreenbay.com
Snow showers Friday, more for some on Saturday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting clipper heading our way Friday as snow showers will bring slippery conditions for morning drivers. Blowing snow is also expected as gusty winds around 30 or 35 miles per hour will accompany the falling flakes. Plan on shoveling between 0.5″ up to 2″ of accumulation. Chilly morning temps in the mid teens will be followed by an afternoon high of 32 degrees.
nbc15.com
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
nbc15.com
Nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power Friday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a utility pole near Monroe Street near Westfield, according to Madison Gas and Eclectic. The accident broke the pole.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
101 WIXX
A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
Channel 3000
Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
madisoncollege.edu
Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21
The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
wearegreenbay.com
Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
Greater Milwaukee Today
WISRED Initiative shows the reality that there are many like-minded people in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha School Board, the Arrowhead School Board and the Muskego-Norway School Board have all approved guidance that requires parental permission before a student can change their name and pronouns at school. All three of these boards have a majority of WISRED initiative members who were elected this past spring.
fox32chicago.com
Wintry conditions cause major crashes, messy roads in Wisconsin
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisco. - Wintry conditions in Wisconsin caused messy roads and two major accidents Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., several cars that were heading northbound on I-41 near Kenosha collided, causing backups for several miles. Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the crash site was cleared. Northbound...
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
