There will be a benefit held for “Mighty” McCoy Jipson. McCoy is the son of Morris Area PE teacher, Andrew Jipson and wife Kendra Jipson. McCoy suffered a traumatic brain injury in September of last year. The benefit will be held at the Morris Area High School this Saturday, January 21st. from 5-7pm. There will be a meal and silent auction with proceeds going to the Jipson family. Please come out and support this benefit for baby McCoy Jipson, Saturday from 5-7 at the Morris Area High School.

MORRIS, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO