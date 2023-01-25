ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Rose J. Amann

Rose Amann, age 74 of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home in Wheaton, MN. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Bainbridge Funeral Home of Wheaton, MN.
WHEATON, MN
Madeleine Carrol (Driggins) Walters

A Memorial Service will be held for Madeleine Walters at the Alexandria Covenant Church in Alexandria, MN on February 5, 2023, at 2:00pm. Pastor Greg Donnelly will be officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Madeleine Carrol (Driggins) Walters, age 80, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023, at...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Barbara Christians

Barbara Christians, age 71 of Herman, Minnesota, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation for Barbara Christians will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Herman Community Center. Visitation will continue from 2:00 p.m....
HERMAN, MN
Morris Fireman Steak Fry 2/4

Don’t miss the annual Morris Fire Department steak fry coming this Saturday February 4th, at the Morris Fire Hall. Serving from 4 to 8 pm, the famous grilled steak, baked potato, assorted salads, bread and milk or coffee. Price for this delicious steak meal is only $20.00 available from any Morris Fireman and limited to 575 tickets. It’s one of the best meals you’ll ever have, so bring your friends and family to the Morris Fireman steak fry this Saturday, February 4th at the Morris Fire Hall from 4 to 8 PM.
Cougars Softball, Baseball Schedules Released

MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris softball team has released its 2023 schedule, featuring a total of 39 games, 13 of which will be here in Morris at Holmberg Field. The season gets underway with a pair of doubleheaders at Augsburg University on March 3 and 4....
MORRIS, MN
Benefit for Mighty McCoy Jipson Saturday 1/21

There will be a benefit held for “Mighty” McCoy Jipson. McCoy is the son of Morris Area PE teacher, Andrew Jipson and wife Kendra Jipson. McCoy suffered a traumatic brain injury in September of last year. The benefit will be held at the Morris Area High School this Saturday, January 21st. from 5-7pm. There will be a meal and silent auction with proceeds going to the Jipson family. Please come out and support this benefit for baby McCoy Jipson, Saturday from 5-7 at the Morris Area High School.
MORRIS, MN
Storck Nets 23 As Tigers Top Wildcats, Owls Win Eighth Straight

MORRIS – Drew Storck scored 23 points and MACA shot 50 percent as the Tigers beat New London-Spicer 77-64 from the Tiger Center on Monday. Storck was 10-15 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds, Riley Asmus had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals, Tyler Berlinger had 17 points with four assists and five steals, Drew Huebner chipped in eight points with seven boards.
MORRIS, MN
UMN Morris Prof Appointed to National Transportation Study Committee

University of Minnesota Morris Professor of Economics and Management Steve Burks has been appointed to the Impacts of Alternative Compensation Methods on Truck Driver Retention and Safety Performance Committee. The committee was established as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and is sponsored by the US Department of Transportation...

