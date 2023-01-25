Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon, Onana, Ziyech and Dieng links, Everton next manager coverage
Sean Dyche looks to be moving into pole position as the next Everton manager. [Mirror]. Arnaut Danjuma’s shock decision to renege on an agreement to join Everton was driven by the decision to sack Lampard. [Mail Online]. In an interview with the Everton Fan Advisory Board, recorded before Saturday’s...
SB Nation
I’ve fallen in love with another Sunderland loan player
We’ve all had at least one. Some of us have had many. Some have given us nightmares and some have given us moments of joy. A sacred few have given us memories to last a lifetime. Some are young, eager and enthusiastic, while some are older, weathered and wise.
SB Nation
Wednesday January 25th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Everton manager: Who will the Toffees turn to as their next boss after Frank Lampard's sacking?
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in search of the seventh managerial appointment of his chaotic reign as owner at Goodison Park after sacking Frank Lampard. Lampard's successor will not only have to rescue Everton from a catastrophic run of form that leaves them 19th in the Premier League but also work to an owner who has already dismissed Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Rafael Benitez and now Lampard.
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Newcastle make Gordon bid, Moshiri speaks out, Everton for sale or not?
ICYMI: Spurs came in last minute and snatched up Arnaut Danjuma. [RBM]. Looks like some fresh news on Anthony Gordon, with Newcastle still interested. “The group continues to evolve game by game. We’re really beginning to understand the manager’s principles and we’re beginning to have a clear identity to our play. It’s all positive for us at the minute,” says Everton Women defender Megan Finnigan. [EFC]
SB Nation
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: player ratings sans theme
Happy Wednesday, Spurs fans. Tottenham Hotspur picked up a really important win at Fulham on Monday, a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage that keeps them, perhaps improbably, in the hunt for top four and snaps a pretty yucky stretch of results. Harry Kane was the goal scorer, and that same winning strike brought him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s all-time goal list.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s League Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Ever since we last met Tottenham Hotspur Women in a 3-0 Women’s Super League win in Kingsmeadow back in November, the Spurs have done some big moves in the transfer market in their attempt to solve dire attacking issues affecting them since the beginning of the season. One of which included acquiring striker Beth England from Chelsea, with the now former Blues centre-forward scoring in her debut — a 2-1 league loss to Aston Villa.
SB Nation
Manchester City vs Arsenal: What impact will FA Cup encounter have on the title race?
Mikel Arteta has insisted that the FA Cup meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal will have no bearing on the title race. But a first time meeting between the two sides this season could set the stage for a fight to finish in the title race. Manchester City have been...
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby great finish doubles Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-0!
Kirby enters, Kirby scores! Fran comes from the bench to play in place of Jelena Cankovic and with help of a Lauren James cross from the right flank, she slots a nice finish into the back of Tottenham’s net.
SB Nation
Tottenham has apparently cooled their pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Roma midfielder Nico Zaniolo off and on since 2018. It’s been so long that he practically feels like a Tottenham player. But he won’t be one. Although there were apparently negotiations that took place this month to bring him from Roma, Spurs have apparently cooled their interest.
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Aiming to put one foot in the final of the EFL Cup, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United lock horns in the first leg of their semi-final at the City Ground on Wednesday. The Tricky Trees edged past Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties to make the final four, while the Red Devils comfortably saw off Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals, and the two sides will reconvene for the second leg at Old Trafford on February 1 for the chance to meet Newcastle United or Southampton at Wembley.
SB Nation
WATCH: Erin Cuthbert opens the scoring for Chelsea against Tottenham, 1-0!
Chelsea are in front! Erin Cuthbert takes the free throw to Guro Reiten, and the Norwegian makes it into a one-two with the Scot. Erin’s strike is then deflected towards Tottenham’s goal for our first score of the night. 1-0 to the Blues!
SB Nation
Chelsea to offer €30-40m after Olympique Lyonnais reject €20m for Malo Gusto — report
With a week to go in the January transfer window — and a week to go before relaxed amortization rules get tightened up — Chelsea are still plowing full steam ahead to get a few more big deals over the line before the deadline on the 31st. One of those appears to be promising 19-year-old right back Malo Gusto, currently still with Olympique Lyonnais.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Fixture Shuffle, Conti Cruise, Five Men Out?, and More...
Manchester City Women are through to Continental Cup Semi-Finals after a 0-6 win away to Bristol City. Pep Guardiola’s men look to advance to the FA Cup Fifth Round with a home match against Arsenal FC tomorrow. Start your day with seven stories cultivated by your friends at Sky Blue News.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal
God, I love a good GAZUMPING. Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma looked all set to go head to Everton on loan to help keep them from relegation. He even had a medical completed and had everything done except the paperwork!. But then Frank Lampard got sacked, Danjuma’s agent got antsy, and...
SB Nation
Liverpool Plan New Long-Term Deal for Stefan Bajcetic
Last summer, two years after making the switch to Anfield from Celta Vigo in Spain, Stefan Bajcetic signed a new deal with Liverpool running through 2025. Just six months later and Liverpool’s breakout youngster of the season is in line for a new, improved deal. That’s the word this...
SB Nation
Spurs refuse Brentford bid for Djed Spence, but he could still go on loan
Yesterday, it emerged that Djed Spence has been given the green light to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan. Brentford was one of the clubs interested in his services for the remainder of the season. Today, we’ve learned that the Bees actually made a formal loan offer for Djed... and Spurs...
SB Nation
On This Day (26th January 2015): “I cannot bring Quinn and Phillips back” says Poyet!
Sunderland were pitted against Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on this day in 2015, just as we are this coming weekend. The game was barely memorable, with the team struggling throughout, displaying the same inconsistencies that had led to them struggling throughout the season. Although we’d...
Comments / 0