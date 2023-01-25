Read full article on original website
Australian woman's rent increases overnight by $12,000 after her rental company pushes 6-month leases
Australia is reportedly experiencing a rental crisis with low rental vacancies and rising rent levels. According to the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, there are not enough homes to keep up with the population and household growth.
Vantage Data Centers Achieves Record Growth in 2022
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, continued its unprecedented growth in 2022, outperforming its previous record set in 2021. The company began developing four new campuses in Montreal, Berlin, Frankfurt and South Africa and opened 13 data centers across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, all supported by more than USD$3 billion of debt and equity financing raised throughout the year, including USD$368 million in green loans to advance sustainable developments in Quebec City, Canada, and Northern Virginia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005209/en/ Vantage’s first data center in Warsaw, Poland opened in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
Australia, Singapore firms amongst most likely to halt digital transformation due to cyberwarfare risks
Organisations in Australia, the US, and Singapore are amongst the top most likely to put a halt on their digital transformation initiatives due to cyberwarfare threats. Their counterparts in Japan are the least likely to pay in the event of a ransomware attack, joining government organisations as the sector least likely to do so as well.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
msn.com
F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time
An F-35 Lightning II has flown for the first time in the new Technology Refresh 3, or TR-3, configuration. TR-3 is intended to significantly upgrade the Lockheed Martin-built stealth fighter’s core processor, memory unit, and associated avionics so the platform can better support all of the new capabilities slated to equip the type under the upcoming Block 4 modernization program, which we now know includes a brand new radar.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
aiexpress.io
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe
Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
thefastmode.com
Data Center-as-a-Service Startup ECL Emerges from Stealth with $7M in Funding
Data Center-as-a-Service pioneer ECL announced the world’s first modular, sustainable, off-grid data center that uses green hydrogen as its primary power source. ECL will deliver data centers in 1MW blocks with 99.9999 percent uptime. The company also announced $7M in seed financing co-led by Molex Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures....
thefastmode.com
SKT Launches Advanced Coffee-making Robot Powered by AI
SK Telecom launched ‘AI Barista Robot,’ an advanced coffee-making robot powered by AI, together with Doosan Robotics, a leading robot manufacturer in Korea. AI Barista Robot was developed by combining Doosan Robotics' robot manufacturing and service capabilities and SKT's advanced AI, big data and security technologies. The robot...
US News and World Report
Airbus Helicopters Boosts Deliveries, Pledges UK Investment
LONDON (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters on Wednesday posted a 2% rise in deliveries last year to 344 units, cementing its position as the world's largest commercial helicopter maker as it booked a net total of 362 orders. Before cancellations, the Airbus subsidiary won 374 gross orders last year, it said...
aiexpress.io
GeoComply Solutions Receives New Investment
GeoComply Solutions, a Vancouver, Canada-based geolocation safety supplier, obtained a brand new funding from Norwest Enterprise Companions and Arctos Sports activities Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for continued development in its core markets and assist speed up...
maritime-executive.com
Port of Amsterdam Lays Keel for First "Solid Hydrogen" Fueled Vessel
The Port of Amsterdam and New Generation Shipyard have completed the keel-laying for the hydrogen-powered cargo ship Neo Orbis, the first vessel to run on solid sodium borohydride. The boat will be about 65 feet long, like the everyday sightseeing boats that have operated in Amsterdam for years. It is...
morningbrew.com
Boot the broker and invest in the future of freight
The global supply chain has a $200b problem: freight brokers. When companies need to ship their products—from fresh food to electronics—they can’t just hire a trucking company to haul the load. They call a broker. The broker finds the trucks, delivers the products…and charges the company up to 50% of the contract in fees to do it.
ZDNet
Microsoft CEO Nadella: 'Expect us to incorporate AI in every layer of the stack'
Tuesday night, on Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts, CEO Satya Nadella offered perhaps his broadest vision to date about what the company's investment in the San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, creators of the wildly popular ChatGPT, means for Microsoft. OpenAI, he said, represents part of the...
A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range
ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
