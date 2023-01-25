A Kingsport man caught trespassing is now facing even more serious charges after he assaults the Kingsport Police officer who was arresting him. Steven Anderson was caught peering into the windows of a home of Shelby Street in Downtown Kingsport by police. Police discovered Anderson was wanted on fugitive charges out of Virginia. The officer attempted to grab Anderson’s wrist and the two began to struggle. Anderson then hit the officer in the eye before fleeing. Anderson was eventually apprehended and is now additionally charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and simple assault on a police officer.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO