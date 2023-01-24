Read full article on original website
CPD ‘Closely Monitoring' Release of Video Showing Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols
UPDATE: Memphis authorities released police body camera video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Friday evening. Find the full story here. Chicago police and other city officials said they are "closely monitoring" the release of bodycam video from the Memphis Police Department Friday showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
Chicago Public Radio
The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime
WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
regionnewssource.org
16 Year Old Ohio Juvenile Arrested For School Threats
Over the last few weeks, the Valparaiso community has been alerted to potential threats within Valparaiso High School, with reports of possible violence called in on January 9, 17, and 26. The threats, com- municated by phone, have interrupted school days by panicking our students, staff, and parents. Although it has been difficult to read about these events or receive communication from concerned children within the high school, the Valparaiso Police Department thanked the community for its support and continued cooperation. All protocols were followed in each incident.
fox32chicago.com
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - When suburban police officers arrived in late November at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers, a crowd gathered as Rona Rozo grabbed onto a van trying to hitch a ride. Rozo, 30, was transported for a mental health evaluation, but two days later she was found...
cwbchicago.com
After shooting a man in River North, he fought attempted murder charges and won. Here’s the remarkable story of how Ken Artis ‘got his life back’
On a warm Saturday night in June 2020, Kenderic Artis shot a man outside a bar in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, an area that was seeing more and more violent crime that officials linked to the local nightlife scene. Chicago police arrested Artis almost immediately. He spent the next...
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
cwbchicago.com
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
Chicago police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, a North Side alderman said today. The teens were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Chicago police recovered two firearms and suspected...
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
fox32chicago.com
'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month
CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
‘My Heart is Torn Apart.' Man Struggles With South Shore Attack That Devastated Family
Omar Burgos worried about his transgender daughter after moving to Florida more than a decade ago and leaving the 20-year-old and her two siblings behind in Chicago. Monday evening, he learned that Unique Banks and her mother, Alexsandra Olmo, had been gunned down in their South Shore apartment in an attack that left three other people badly wounded.
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Former hospital employee charged in Palos Heights identity theft
A Hazel Crest man was charged last week with aggravated identity theft stemming from an incident that happened on December 27. Palos Heights police took a report on December 27 from a patient at Northwestern Palos Hospital who reported their wallet was missing and then observed two unauthorized charges on her debit card. The charges were at a Palos Hills gas station and a Walmart in Glenwood.
Courthouse News Service
Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules
CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
Jussie Smollett's Lawyers Ask For More Time to File Brief To Appeal His Conviction
For the fifth time, Jussie Smollett’s attorneys are asking for more time to file a brief with the state appellate court that is reviewing the former actor’s conviction last year for faking a hate crime. Smollett’s attorneys had previously said their arguments in the actor’s appeal would be...
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Operation New Year’s Resolution Results In 10 Arrests
Joliet Officers and Detectives from the Joliet Police Department conducted “Operation New Year’s Resolution” that resulted in 10 arrests made this week. This cooperative law enforcement operation focused on the apprehension of numerous individuals with outstanding active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. The following individuals were arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago felon sentenced for illegally possessing loaded gun in 2020
CHICAGO - A Chicago man previously convicted of multiple felonies has been sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a loaded semiautomatic handgun and resisting officers during a traffic stop in 2020. The incident occurred in the Englewood neighborhood on March 2, 2020. According to police, officers pulled over 26-year-old Deonta...
Man, woman found shot to death inside South Side home
Police are investigating the deaths as homicides.
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
