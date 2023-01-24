Over the last few weeks, the Valparaiso community has been alerted to potential threats within Valparaiso High School, with reports of possible violence called in on January 9, 17, and 26. The threats, com- municated by phone, have interrupted school days by panicking our students, staff, and parents. Although it has been difficult to read about these events or receive communication from concerned children within the high school, the Valparaiso Police Department thanked the community for its support and continued cooperation. All protocols were followed in each incident.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO