Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

CPD ‘Closely Monitoring' Release of Video Showing Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

UPDATE: Memphis authorities released police body camera video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Friday evening. Find the full story here. Chicago police and other city officials said they are "closely monitoring" the release of bodycam video from the Memphis Police Department Friday showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video

MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Chicago Public Radio

The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

16 Year Old Ohio Juvenile Arrested For School Threats

Over the last few weeks, the Valparaiso community has been alerted to potential threats within Valparaiso High School, with reports of possible violence called in on January 9, 17, and 26. The threats, com- municated by phone, have interrupted school days by panicking our students, staff, and parents. Although it has been difficult to read about these events or receive communication from concerned children within the high school, the Valparaiso Police Department thanked the community for its support and continued cooperation. All protocols were followed in each incident.
VALPARAISO, IN
fox32chicago.com

'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month

CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Former hospital employee charged in Palos Heights identity theft

A Hazel Crest man was charged last week with aggravated identity theft stemming from an incident that happened on December 27. Palos Heights police took a report on December 27 from a patient at Northwestern Palos Hospital who reported their wallet was missing and then observed two unauthorized charges on her debit card. The charges were at a Palos Hills gas station and a Walmart in Glenwood.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
Courthouse News Service

Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules

CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Operation New Year’s Resolution Results In 10 Arrests

Joliet Officers and Detectives from the Joliet Police Department conducted “Operation New Year’s Resolution” that resulted in 10 arrests made this week. This cooperative law enforcement operation focused on the apprehension of numerous individuals with outstanding active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. The following individuals were arrested...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago felon sentenced for illegally possessing loaded gun in 2020

CHICAGO - A Chicago man previously convicted of multiple felonies has been sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a loaded semiautomatic handgun and resisting officers during a traffic stop in 2020. The incident occurred in the Englewood neighborhood on March 2, 2020. According to police, officers pulled over 26-year-old Deonta...
CHICAGO, IL

