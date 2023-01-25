Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Warriors volleyball maintain flawless record following sweep against Queens
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH men’s volleyball team remain undefeated with a road-win against Queens on Wednesday. The ‘Bows executed the sweep without All-American setter Jakob Thelle. Spyros Chakas led with 16 kills, while Dimitrios Mouchlias put down seven. Set scores were 25-20, 25-21, 25-17. The win brings...
Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps past Queens without setter Jakob Thelle
The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team improved to 5-0 for the 2023 season on Wednesday with a sweep over Queens in Charlotte, N.C. The Rainbow Warriors played without All-American setter Jakob Thelle, who remained in the islands rehabbing what was described as a non-serious injury. UH started sophomore Austin Buchanan, who dished 25 assists […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
Lifeguard Luke Shepardson wins Hawaii surfing “Super Bowl”
HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Shepardson was declared the winner in one of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests held in Hawaii over the weekend for the first time in seven years. Shepardson was declared the winner Sunday of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, while John...
scoringlive.com
Kamehameha stuns Maryknoll to capture state berth
Kya Kanoho scored a team-high 12 points and had the game-sealing block to help ninth-ranked Kamehameha-Kapalama knock out the top-ranked Spartans, 44-39, at the Maryknoll Community Center Wednesday. "We're super proud of these girls. That was one our goals was to make it. It's so hard to get out of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Hawaii surfing competition fans drenched by huge wave
Huge waves crashed into a crowd at a famous big wave surf event in Hawaii’s Waimea Bay on the North Shore of O’ahu on Sunday. Dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing,” the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational returned for the first time in seven years, with huge waves and gigantic swell.
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Hawaii Magazine
These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
LIST: The 10 most booked restaurants on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of most booked restaurants to check out on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid inflation, Hawaii organizations team up to fight lingering food insecurity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is moving along in its pandemic recovery, but inflation is still driving up grocery bills. According to the U.S. Board of Labor Statistics, food prices are up 8% across the state compared to last year. To meet the need for relief, local organizations are teaming up...
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Ultimate Guide to the 2023 Punahou Carnival
On your mark, get set, go! Everyone’s raring to go to this year’s Punahou Carnival, which is back in full swing for the first time since the pandemic. Each year, students of the junior class vote on a new theme—this year is “Pun Prix ’23: Pedal to the Metal.” So, expect all the grand prix race themes—and of course, everyone’s favorite malassadas.
The momentous experience of The Eddie
Forty surfers, each taking their shot at immortality, conquering the massive surf at Waimea bay all in honor of Eddie Aikau.
KITV.com
Hawaii companies buy former property of iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A joint venture between two Hawaii companies – BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group – have purchased the former property of the iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki, the companies confirmed to KITV4 Wednesday. The 25,000-square-foot building on the property has been vacant since the restaurant, serving...
hinowdaily.com
The history of ABC Stores
HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I’m living my dream’: Hawaii woman makes Broadway debut in ‘Funny Girl’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Candice Hatakeyama always knew she wanted to be on stage. But she never imagined she’d realize her dream of being on Broadway soon after graduating from college. Just last month, the Honolulu native made her Broadway debut with the cast of “Funny Girl,” alongside former “Glee”...
KHON2
Food 2Go – Black Angus Pearl City
It’s time for Food 2Go and on this hump day edition, we’re checking out a dinner experience that’s back by popular demand for one night only. It’s the Black Angus Steakhouse in Pearl City. Joining us with all the details is Michael Maielua, General Manager with...
KITV.com
Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center announced the restaurant is closing their dining area in less than two weeks. Their last day of sit-down meals will be on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg -- as many...
Who was the legendary big-wave surfer Eddie Aikau
The legend of the man has grown exponentially in the 45 years since his untimely demise. As a result, Eddie Aikau's life and sacrifice has become the subject of myths and legends through the years.
