ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps past Queens without setter Jakob Thelle

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team improved to 5-0 for the 2023 season on Wednesday with a sweep over Queens in Charlotte, N.C. The Rainbow Warriors played without All-American setter Jakob Thelle, who remained in the islands rehabbing what was described as a non-serious injury. UH started sophomore Austin Buchanan, who dished 25 assists […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
hawaiinewsnow.com

Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
HONOLULU, HI
scoringlive.com

Kamehameha stuns Maryknoll to capture state berth

Kya Kanoho scored a team-high 12 points and had the game-sealing block to help ninth-ranked Kamehameha-Kapalama knock out the top-ranked Spartans, 44-39, at the Maryknoll Community Center Wednesday. "We're super proud of these girls. That was one our goals was to make it. It's so hard to get out of...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Hawaii surfing competition fans drenched by huge wave

Huge waves crashed into a crowd at a famous big wave surf event in Hawaii’s Waimea Bay on the North Shore of O’ahu on Sunday. Dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing,” the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational returned for the first time in seven years, with huge waves and gigantic swell.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards

Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Ultimate Guide to the 2023 Punahou Carnival

On your mark, get set, go! Everyone’s raring to go to this year’s Punahou Carnival, which is back in full swing for the first time since the pandemic. Each year, students of the junior class vote on a new theme—this year is “Pun Prix ’23: Pedal to the Metal.” So, expect all the grand prix race themes—and of course, everyone’s favorite malassadas.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii companies buy former property of iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A joint venture between two Hawaii companies – BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group – have purchased the former property of the iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki, the companies confirmed to KITV4 Wednesday. The 25,000-square-foot building on the property has been vacant since the restaurant, serving...
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

The history of ABC Stores

HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go – Black Angus Pearl City

It’s time for Food 2Go and on this hump day edition, we’re checking out a dinner experience that’s back by popular demand for one night only. It’s the Black Angus Steakhouse in Pearl City. Joining us with all the details is Michael Maielua, General Manager with...
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center announced the restaurant is closing their dining area in less than two weeks. Their last day of sit-down meals will be on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg -- as many...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy