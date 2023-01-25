Tuesday night's battle for first place in the Big 12 went the way of Iowa State by a final score of 80-76. The game got off to a fast start, with both teams shooting over 60% from the field, but quickly both defenses settled in. By halftime, K-State and Iowa State had both turned the ball over 7 times and bright shooting percentages to nearly 50%.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO