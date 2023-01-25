Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
These dogs in Alaska take the 'puppy bus' like humans and we just can't get enough of it
Dogs are often seen as badly behaved and spoilt brats but what if they begin to behave exactly like humans - taking a bus and sitting on their assigned seats to reach a particular destination? It's just adorable to watch them. Amaru, a 5-year-old awaits the bus each day looking in the direction of where it comes from. Gary Hisman, his dad said, “He got used to sitting in that spot. He even looks in the direction he knows they’re going to come." "He's a very smart guy," as reported by The Washington Post.
goodmorningamerica.com
These dogs in Alaska ride on a bus like humans
A bus in Alaska has gone to the dogs, literally. Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-walking business in Skagway, Alaska, takes different groups of dogs on walks multiple times a day, and it uses a bus to transport them all. The bus, dubbed the "puppy bus" by the business's owners, is...
TMZ.com
Viral 'Puppy Bus' Operators Talk Alaskan Dog Walks, Pets Becoming Celebs
The so-called "Puppy Bus" is already a viral sensation, and we got its founders to break down all the tricks and treats behind their suddenly booming dog walking/training service. Mo and Lee Thompson joined "TMZ Live" to talk all about their biz, "Mo Mountain Mutts" ... after their dog bus...
Bear Shows Off Insane Strength As It Easily Drags Moose Off The Road
“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it.
WSFA
Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An animal control and care center in Arizona is under fire after employees mistakenly euthanized a dog that was set to be rescued. A spokesperson for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
You Can’t Have These Animals As Pets In The State of Idaho
I love my two dogs and appreciate the companionship that comes with having them around the house. The unconditional love that they have for us is something we don't deserve. Having a pet is a big responsibility and having multiple pets multiplies that responsibility but the payoff is through the roof.
Horror As Dog Groomer Forced To Wax Pet Hair Embedded Into Her Skin—'Sharp'
The viral clip has been viewed over 9 million times, one user said: "New fear unlocked."
Dog Found Abandoned Outside Airport, Held at Shelter
Traveling with a furry companion can be a hassle, as anyone who has ever tried knows. Each airline has a separate set of rules for flying with your pup. In some cases, poor handling or bad safety protocols have led to the death of beloved companions on planes. Sometimes, dogs aren’t allowed to fly at […] The post Dog Found Abandoned Outside Airport, Held at Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com
Florida Cat Returned to Shelter All Because New Family's Other Cats 'Didn't Like Her'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If there was one thing we wish people knew about becoming a pet owner it would be that it's no easy task. Between the training and the constant attention they need, it's almost like having a full-time job. That's why it saddens us beyond anything when owners return their animals to the shelter.
lovemeow.com
Cat Wants to 'Talk' to Every Kitten that Comes Through the Door After His Life was Forever Changed
A former stray cat wants to "talk" to every kitten that comes through the door after his life was forever changed. Forest the cat found his forever home a few years ago and has been helping kittens in need ever since. Erica, a vet tech, crossed paths with Forest when she was working at a cat cafe.
lovemeow.com
Cat Comes to a Balcony and Decides to Begin New Life, He Turns Out to Be the Cutest 'Supervisor'
A cat came to a balcony and decided to begin a new life. He turned out to be the cutest "supervisor". A long-haired tabby cat wandered his way to the right person for help over a year ago. He climbed up to a balcony and wolfed down the food a resident, Celine Crom, had prepared for a few local strays.
Taxidermy firm says it's now becoming more popular- Grieving family chose to turn their pet golden retriever into a rug
A family in Australia whose pet had passed chose to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astounded that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog
When you become a dog parent, you make a long-term commitment. Get a dog as a puppy and they might be in your life for a decade or more. But 23 years? Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has become the world’s oldest living dog, per the Guinness World Records. On Dec. 7, he was […] The post Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog appeared first on DogTime.
‘Anybody missing a cat?’: Flight attendant helps lost tabby find owner mid-flight
Cats on a plane? A flight attendant saved the day in a most unexpected way after helping reunite a lost tabby cat with its owner during a cross-continental flight, as seen in a video of the hairy mile-high-jinks currently going viral online. The unusual misplaced luggage incident reportedly transpired on December 30 on a United Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to San Francisco, California, according to Storyful. In the uproarious clip filmed by David Hislop, a flight attendant can be seen picking up the wandering tabby, which had reportedly been strolling down the aisle in first class like a sneaky coach passenger trying...
a-z-animals.com
Watch These Two Loyal Dogs Proudly Defend Their Posts Against Two Invading Coyotes
Watch These Two Loyal Dogs Proudly Defend Their Posts Against Two Invading Coyotes. This is a true dog fight and shows how fierce our canine friends can be when they need to. It is a battle between a German Shepherd dog and another dog against a number of coyotes. They chase each other back and forth and there is a lot of growling and snarling. Neither side is willing to concede defeat. The big difference is that the domestic dogs are being told what to do by their human companion.
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!
Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
petpress.net
Top 10 Best Toy Dog Breeds for Companionship and Loyalty
Toy dog breeds are a type of small-sized companion dogs that have been selectively bred over centuries to be ideal companions for humans. These pint-sized pups come in all shapes and sizes and make perfect lapdogs due to their low energy levels and friendly temperaments. Toy dog breeds are also...
loveyourdog.com
Pitbull Lifespan: How Long Do Pitties Live?
Are you the new proud parent of an adorable Pitbull puppy? This is an unforgettable time for you and your new pup. Owners always have many questions about caring for their new family member when they first adopt a new fur baby. Another big question people have is about Pitbull’s lifespan. In this article, when we discuss the Pitbull, we are referring to the American Pitbull Terrier. Several other breeds are often grouped in with Pitbulls that belong to the Bully family of breeds. For this article, we are explicitly referring to the lifespan of the American Pitbull Terrier, also called the Pittie.
Comments / 0