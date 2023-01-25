ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Calcaterra hopeful struggles are temporary

STORRS — Joey Calcaterra has been in somewhat of a slump lately for the UConn men’s basketball team.

But the 6-foot-3 graduate transfer guard thinks the key to getting out of that slump is about as simple as it gets.

"Keep shooting," Calcaterra said following practice Tuesday. "They're going to fall, so I'm not too worried about that. It's important for me just to take the right ones. Not force anything. Just allow the game to come to me and they're going to fall."

