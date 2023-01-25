Future Huskies Arnold, Shade selected for McDonald's Girls All-America Game

UConn coach Geno Auriemma gestures during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Creighton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) John Peterson

KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade will be on the same side for four years with the UConn women’s basketball team when they arrive in Storrs in May.

But first the pair of Class of 2023 recruits will be on opposite sides.

Arnold and Shade, who signed with the Huskies in November, were selected Tuesday to take part in the McDonald’s Girls All-America Game that will be held March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Arnold (5-9 point guard, Germantown, Wisconsin) will play for the West. Shade (5-10 guard, Noblesville, Indiana) will play for the East.