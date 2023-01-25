Read full article on original website
Springfield Mayor supports city retirees cost of living increase
The Springfield Retirement Board has decided to approve a new local option to increase the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Springfield city retirees.
Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent
CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
Greenfield officials to try to avert elimination of police night shift
Officials in Greenfield are meeting on Wednesday evening in an attempt to stop the police department’s intended policy of ending overnight patrols in the city starting on Feb. 1. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh made the surprising announcement at last week’s City Council meeting and described his decision as...
Springfield looks to join energy aggregation program as resident's electric bills skyrocket this winter
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is looking to join a program that could lead to lower energy bills for residents and businesses. Springfield is soliciting bids for a consultant to manage a community choice energy aggregation program where the city would use its bulk purchasing ability to leverage competitive rates for electricity used by residents and small businesses that could save money and source more renewable energy.
Southwick slates hearing for business subdivision at former ‘Carvana’ site
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Planning Board will host a public hearing next month on plans for a non-residential subdivision at 686 College Highway, the property where Carvana had controversially proposed a vehicle processing facility in 2021. The plan submitted by Indus Land Development MA resembles a preliminary plan the...
Justin Hurst hosts event to kickoff Springfield mayoral campaign
A Springfield city councilor has kicked-off his campaign for mayor.
New development in Hartford will have more than 75% affordable housing units
HARTFORD — City Council this week voted to grant a tax abatement to a developer that plans to construct a building with more than 75 percent of the units designated as affordable housing in the Blue Hills neighborhood. The project, at 1550 Albany Ave., is in the fifth of...
Compromise Greenfield policing plan leaves 4-hour gap in night coverage
A new tentative plan presented on Wednesday night to avoid losing overnight police shifts in Greenfield would still leave a four-hour gap in patrols. The Greenfield Police Department struck a deal with the city’s police union to staff police officers for 10-hour shifts, with four days on and four days off, in order to provide some overnight coverage in the city. The agreement came only hours before the meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Haigh said. During a meeting last week, he announced the end of overnight patrol shifts due to a decrease in staffing levels slated for Feb. 1, a plan that city officials appear to have averted.
Superintendent addresses inappropriate online behavior by former employee in Longmeadow school
The Superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools sent an email to parents regarding "inappropriate online behavior" from a former employee.
Pittsfield Plows Spark Residential Frustration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Department of Public Works has been under fire the last few weeks by residents on social media expressing their frustrations on recent snowplowing efforts including property damage and a snowplow accident. Following the snowstorm on Monday, iconic pizza place East Side Cafe at 378 Newell...
CRRC Springfield plant’s future in doubt as MBTA interim GM reports ‘making progress’ on faulty Orange, Red Line cars
SPRINGFIELD — Railcar manufacturer CRRC is making progress with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to address quality and safety issues on its Springfield-built Orange and Red line subway cars. The MBTA expects to put six additional Orange Line cars from CRRC into service beneath the streets of Boston in...
Westfield State University: Moving beyond ‘firsts’ in leadership (Viewpoint)
As we prepare to celebrate Black History Month, acknowledging the struggles and victories of Black America takes us back centuries, but the “firsts” for Black Americans in government, business, academia and athletics are still coming. Earlier this month, as the 118th Congress assembled in our nation’s capital, Rep....
Westfield using $50K from state to study electric future at Barnes Airport
WESTFIELD — The City Council voted on Jan. 19 to accept a $50,000 Community Compact Best Practices grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Administration and Finance to develop a study to evaluate airport infrastructure. “This is a fascinating one,” said Councilor Richard Sullivan in introducing the grant that...
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
Polar Park adds more shuttles to address downtown Worcester parking issues
To help address parking issues plaguing Worcester’s Canal District during baseball season, Polar Park is adding more shuttles this year so visitors can park further away without having to walk. The ballpark will add three more of the “Blue Woo” shuttles this year for a total of five. Like...
CRRC management says Springfield plant focused on hiring, training and quality control efforts to get MBTA project back on track
SPRINGFIELD – Management at the CRRC Massachusetts plant on Thursday cited improved worker training and quality-control efforts as the Chinese company works to salvage its relationship with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. “First of all, we always commit and still commit to providing safe and reliable vehicles to the...
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
A hunting ban in Worcester would have unintended consequences, land trust exec says
Despite its intention, officially banning hunting in Worcester would create an “enormous number of problems,” according to Greater Worcester Land Trust Executive Director Colin Novick. Novick spoke against the ban at a Worcester City Council meeting Tuesday night. William Bilotta Jr. petitioned the council to pass a law...
Another winter storm to hit western Massachusetts this week
As western Massachusetts residents are cleaning up from Monday's snow storm, another one is on its way.
Westfield (MA) Firefighters Lawsuit Charges Retaliation Over St. Patrick’s Day Harassment Scandal
Three firefighters in the Westfield Fire Department are suing the city and its fire commission, alleging retaliation after being terminated in 2019. Last year, the state ordered the city to rescind the three firefighter’s terminations and found that they engaged in lawful work activity when they cooperated with a Massachusetts State Police investigation into then-Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff.
