Southwick, MA

MassLive.com

Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent

CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
CHICOPEE, MA
wamc.org

Springfield looks to join energy aggregation program as resident's electric bills skyrocket this winter

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is looking to join a program that could lead to lower energy bills for residents and businesses. Springfield is soliciting bids for a consultant to manage a community choice energy aggregation program where the city would use its bulk purchasing ability to leverage competitive rates for electricity used by residents and small businesses that could save money and source more renewable energy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Compromise Greenfield policing plan leaves 4-hour gap in night coverage

A new tentative plan presented on Wednesday night to avoid losing overnight police shifts in Greenfield would still leave a four-hour gap in patrols. The Greenfield Police Department struck a deal with the city’s police union to staff police officers for 10-hour shifts, with four days on and four days off, in order to provide some overnight coverage in the city. The agreement came only hours before the meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Haigh said. During a meeting last week, he announced the end of overnight patrol shifts due to a decrease in staffing levels slated for Feb. 1, a plan that city officials appear to have averted.
GREENFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Plows Spark Residential Frustration

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Department of Public Works has been under fire the last few weeks by residents on social media expressing their frustrations on recent snowplowing efforts including property damage and a snowplow accident. Following the snowstorm on Monday, iconic pizza place East Side Cafe at 378 Newell...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

CRRC management says Springfield plant focused on hiring, training and quality control efforts to get MBTA project back on track

SPRINGFIELD – Management at the CRRC Massachusetts plant on Thursday cited improved worker training and quality-control efforts as the Chinese company works to salvage its relationship with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. “First of all, we always commit and still commit to providing safe and reliable vehicles to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
firefighternation.com

Westfield (MA) Firefighters Lawsuit Charges Retaliation Over St. Patrick’s Day Harassment Scandal

Three firefighters in the Westfield Fire Department are suing the city and its fire commission, alleging retaliation after being terminated in 2019. Last year, the state ordered the city to rescind the three firefighter’s terminations and found that they engaged in lawful work activity when they cooperated with a Massachusetts State Police investigation into then-Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

