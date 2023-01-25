UConn men signee Castle named McDonald's All-American

Newton's Stephon Castle #2 in action against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) Gregory Payan

STORRS — Stephon Castle hasn’t even started his tenure with the UConn men’s basketball team yet he’s already entered himself into Huskies lore.

The Huskies’ high school Class of 2023 signee was named a McDonald’s All-American Tuesday, becoming just the 12th McDonald’s All-American in program history and first since 2016.

As a result, Castle will be one of 24 players that will compete in the 46th annual McDonald’s All-America boys game March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston (9 p.m., ESPN).