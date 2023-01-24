Read full article on original website
bouldercolorado.gov
City of Boulder Opens Annual Application Window for Outdoor Dining Pilot Program
Applications for the pilot program are open Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday, March 1, 2023, for three-year permits. Last June, Boulder City Council voted unanimously to implement an Outdoor Dining Pilot Program designed on feedback from the temporary outdoor dining expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The five-year pilot program expands opportunities for restaurants and brewpubs to increase their outdoor seating areas year-round.
bouldercolorado.gov
Two City Staff Recognized as Top Influencers in Local Government
Each year, Engaging Leaders in Local Government recognizes the top influencers in local government. City of Boulder staff Aimee Kane and Pam Davis were recently named among the "Top 100 Influencers in Local Government" in 2022 by the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). Kane, the city's equity officer, was...
