Applications for the pilot program are open Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday, March 1, 2023, for three-year permits. Last June, Boulder City Council voted unanimously to implement an Outdoor Dining Pilot Program designed on feedback from the temporary outdoor dining expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The five-year pilot program expands opportunities for restaurants and brewpubs to increase their outdoor seating areas year-round.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO