Carson City, NV

Comments / 8

Michael Bailey
4d ago

I'm going to go out on a limb here but I'll bet we find out this is gang related. There are more and more problems with gangs around this area. Who'd have ever thought we would need gang units on our police and sheriffs forces.

Reply(2)
3
 

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times

LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles. It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood...
LOCKWOOD, NV
2news.com

Saturation Patrols Begin in Lyon County

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is expected to begin Saturation Patrol starting Friday night. According to the sheriff's office, over one dozen deputies are set to patrol in Fernley. They'll be out for a 12-hour period into Saturday morning. Deputies will specifically be looking to make arrests for illegal drugs,...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Man killed, another injured in Carson City crash

Nevada State Police say one person was killed in a crash on US-50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened in the intersection of eastbound US-50 and Fairview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Nevada State Police tell us a pick-up truck t-boned a minivan in the intersection. While it is...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

2 teenagers hospitalized in Carson City shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Carson City late Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and Airport...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Crews knock down early morning trailer fire in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an early morning trailer fire broke out in Sun Valley on Sunday. Authorities said the fire started in a trailer which was adjacent to a house but they were able to keep the fire from spreading.
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Regional Animal Services asks for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved Thursday in an attack on someone that caused severe injuries. Animal services said the woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks

Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man hit by automobile after running in and out of traffic in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition Friday night after being hit while running in and out of traffic in south Spanish Spring Valley, the Sparks Police Department said. Police received a call at about 6:45 p.m. reporting a man running in and out...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School

Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings December 26 through Jan 1

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Sonnie Anzaldua, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Yanira Lopez-Cortez, Churchill SO;...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe public schools start 2 hours late on Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District announced Sunday there will be a two-hour delay for all of its schools on Monday. “Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30,” the school district said in a message to parents.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this week, Tesla announced plans for two new facilities in Storey County. The $3.6 billion dollar investment calls for 3,000 new employees and 4 million square feet. “We’ve done a Gigafactory before and we can do it again,” Storey County Manager Austin Osborne said....
STOREY COUNTY, NV
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Sentenced to Prison for Participation in Drug Trafficking Ring

United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand sentenced James Williams Jr., age 58, of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, to 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to information presented to the court, Williams was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 350 grams and 500 grams of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to meth users.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA

