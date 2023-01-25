Read full article on original website
Michael Bailey
4d ago
I'm going to go out on a limb here but I'll bet we find out this is gang related. There are more and more problems with gangs around this area. Who'd have ever thought we would need gang units on our police and sheriffs forces.
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Related
2news.com
Two men on parolee arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles at Sparks business
Officers with the Sparks Police Department arrested two men Sunday morning who were allegedly tampering with vehicles at a local business. At about 5:57 a.m. officers with the Sparks Police department responded to the 2100 block of Glendale Ave for a possible vehicle burglary in progress. The reporting party advised...
FOX Reno
Suspect arrested for shooting girlfriend, beating another man in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A suspect is behind bars accused of shooting his girlfriend and beating another man in Sparks on Thursday. Police responded to an RV trailer on the 300 block of Wolverine Way just after 8 p.m. on January 26 on the report of a woman with a gunshot wound.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles. It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood...
2news.com
Saturation Patrols Begin in Lyon County
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is expected to begin Saturation Patrol starting Friday night. According to the sheriff's office, over one dozen deputies are set to patrol in Fernley. They'll be out for a 12-hour period into Saturday morning. Deputies will specifically be looking to make arrests for illegal drugs,...
2news.com
Man killed, another injured in Carson City crash
Nevada State Police say one person was killed in a crash on US-50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened in the intersection of eastbound US-50 and Fairview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Nevada State Police tell us a pick-up truck t-boned a minivan in the intersection. While it is...
KOLO TV Reno
Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Carson City late Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and Airport...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down early morning trailer fire in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an early morning trailer fire broke out in Sun Valley on Sunday. Authorities said the fire started in a trailer which was adjacent to a house but they were able to keep the fire from spreading.
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Regional Animal Services asks for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved Thursday in an attack on someone that caused severe injuries. Animal services said the woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly...
2news.com
Carson City Invites the Community to the East William Complete Streets Information Meeting
Carson City will host an informational meeting to update the community on 60 percent design concepts and receive input for the East William Complete Streets Project. The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Orsmby Room at the Carson City Sheriff's Office (911 East Musser Street) on February 7, 2023.
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
KOLO TV Reno
Man hit by automobile after running in and out of traffic in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition Friday night after being hit while running in and out of traffic in south Spanish Spring Valley, the Sparks Police Department said. Police received a call at about 6:45 p.m. reporting a man running in and out...
KOLO TV Reno
Hit-and-run crash off Plumas Street leaves residents concerned for safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed into a family’s front yard early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Plumas Street near the Reno Tennis Courts. A driver veered off the road, through a neighboring chain link...
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings December 26 through Jan 1
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Sonnie Anzaldua, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Yanira Lopez-Cortez, Churchill SO;...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe public schools start 2 hours late on Monday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District announced Sunday there will be a two-hour delay for all of its schools on Monday. “Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30,” the school district said in a message to parents.
FOX Reno
I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
Man arrested after allegedly selling fentanyl that killed woman in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — On Monday, a man was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed a woman in May of 2022, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department. — Video Above: Family searching for missing 16-year-old girl The sheriff’s department said that in May of 2022, a minor took a “counterfeit pill that she believed […]
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this week, Tesla announced plans for two new facilities in Storey County. The $3.6 billion dollar investment calls for 3,000 new employees and 4 million square feet. “We’ve done a Gigafactory before and we can do it again,” Storey County Manager Austin Osborne said....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Sentenced to Prison for Participation in Drug Trafficking Ring
United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand sentenced James Williams Jr., age 58, of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, to 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to information presented to the court, Williams was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 350 grams and 500 grams of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to meth users.
Comments / 8