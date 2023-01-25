He loves his owner's Ural so much, he'll take a nap in the sidecar when it's not moving. What do we love almost as much as bikes at RideApart? A good motorcycle dog story, of course! The extremely good boy you see in the photo and video is a pit bull named Rhino. As the story goes, his owner, Joe, has been a motorcycle guy for a long time. Rhino used to get sad that he couldn’t go out with Joe when he’d leave the house on his motorcycles—so Joe bought a Ural and decided to see if Rhino would give the sidecar life a try.

7 DAYS AGO