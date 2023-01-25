Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Court docs: Speeding motorcyclist hit, dragged by trailer for 'some distance'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeffrey Schindler admitted to arresting officers he felt a "bump" when Christopher Heil was hit and killed by his truck in December, say court documents. Heil was killed on December 12th at SE 153rd and Division. Authorities say Heil was speeding nearly 100 miles per hour with another motorcyclist when he crashed into Schindler's Dodge Durango that was towing a trailer. Heil was dragged by the trailer for "some distance" and died at the scene.
KATU.com
Group calls for rapid action after pedestrian killed on Southeast Powell
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The driver cooperated with police. Despite several pedestrian deaths along Powell, there is still a long way to go to see...
KATU.com
Missing, endangered Sherwood man found
SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man considered endangered because he needs medication for diabetes and is in the early stages of dementia. Lenzie Taylor left his home on Southwest Fitch Court just after 11 a.m. Thursday in...
KATU.com
Pedestrian injured in Northeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. It happened a little after 7 p.m. near Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street. Portland Fire and Rescue said a pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing 132nd. They were taken to the hospital, but...
KATU.com
Downtown Portland foot traffic still 60% of pre-pandemic levels, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Downtown Portland has only 60% of the foot traffic seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report from the Portland Business Alliance found, as the Rose City trails other cities in the recovery process. Despite that fact, Portland did see a more than 25% growth in...
KATU.com
Wheeler, business leaders announce 'public safety reset' for the Central Eastside
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Eastside business leaders announced a 90-day public safety “reset” for the Central Eastside, to take on the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility concerns of local businesses. In the conference, Wheeler said the City heard business owners' concerns loud and...
KATU.com
Lake Oswego Police seek ID on pregnant theft suspect
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The Lake Oswego Police are reaching out to the public for help identifying a female suspect in incidents of theft and criminal mischief. Police say the woman was last seen in or around Lake Oswego Senior High School, and she is wanted in connection to unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.
KATU.com
Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the 19-year-old who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled that Dazani S. Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, died from a gunshot wound, and that his death was a homicide. The shooting took place...
KATU.com
Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Northeast neighbors see no progress on homeless camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — We wanted to pay another visit to the area around Northeast 63rd Avenue and Halsey Street. Anthony Lane didn't really expect things to get better in the nearly three months since we were last here. But he also didn't expect things to get worse. This area...
KATU.com
Crash between car and semi-truck backs up traffic for 2 miles on I5 near Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A crash between a passenger car and a semi-truck blocked two lanes of northbound traffic on the I5 this morning. The Washington State Police Department said the crash happened near milepost 14 shortly before 9:30 a.m. By 9:45 a.m. traffic was reported to have been backed...
KATU.com
Man hurt in Cowlitz County ATV crash flown to the hospital
A man was flown to the hospital Wednesday after he crashed his ATV on a property outside of Longview, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue officials said. The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road. Officials said the 61-year-old ATV rider was wearing a helmet at the time.
KATU.com
Central Precinct officers recover fentanyl, crystal meth from stolen car in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore, — Portland Police seized five pounds of fentanyl and four pounds of crystal meth from a stolen car Monday night. Police say officers from Central Precinct found the stolen car at a parking garage off Southwest Morrison Street. The fentanyl was packaged in several zip-loc style bags.
KATU.com
City of Portland preparing for city laborers to go on strike next week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people who work for the city of Portland are preparing to go on strike. More than 600 Portland city laborers represented by the union "Local 483" could strike next week. These city workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, clean and manage...
KATU.com
TriMet gives 2nd-ever lifetime ban to man who allegedly bit off ear, chewed victim's face
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet has issued their second-ever lifetime ban to a 25-year-old Portland man. Koryn Kraemer was charged in the attack on the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station Platform on January 3. Officials say he bit the victim's ear off and chewed his face. The lifetime ban was delivered to Kraemer in jail, where he is being held without bail.
KATU.com
Beaverton police officer in running for national award after rescuing man from burning car
A Beaverton Police Officer is up for a national award after he pulled a driver out of a burning car. On August 30, 2022, Beaverton Police Officer Nicholas Jacobs was responding to the scene of a roll-over car crash near SW Hocken Avenue and SW Jenkins Road. The driver was...
KATU.com
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
KATU.com
Kalama man reported missing, could be in Gifford Pinchot Natl. Forest area
KALAMA, Wash. — A 29-year-old Kalama man hasn't been seen since seen Monday, and family members say he could be missing in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Kalama Police reported that Mitchell Kelly Green left his family’s home in Kalama at about noon Monday and that he was heading to the Calamity Peak area.
KATU.com
Stolen car leads to foot chase, meth and fentanyl arrest in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man has been arrested after his stolen car led to a foot chase with police and a search that revealed illicit drugs, law enforcement says. Around 1:42 a.m. on Monday morning a Clark County Sheriff’s sergeant saw a stolen car with a man and woman inside at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 4500 NE St Johns Rd in Vancouver. The man left the car and went into the store.
KATU.com
Sheriff says bio evidence in Willamina school fentanyl incident 'disposed of'
WILLAMINA, Ore. — Willamina High School was recently the site of what police reported as a likely incident of students and a deputy being exposed to burning fentanyl. However, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says that the blood tests that would have confirmed this theory have been "disposed of" by the hospital.
Comments / 0