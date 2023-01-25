ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Court docs: Speeding motorcyclist hit, dragged by trailer for 'some distance'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeffrey Schindler admitted to arresting officers he felt a "bump" when Christopher Heil was hit and killed by his truck in December, say court documents. Heil was killed on December 12th at SE 153rd and Division. Authorities say Heil was speeding nearly 100 miles per hour with another motorcyclist when he crashed into Schindler's Dodge Durango that was towing a trailer. Heil was dragged by the trailer for "some distance" and died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Group calls for rapid action after pedestrian killed on Southeast Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The driver cooperated with police. Despite several pedestrian deaths along Powell, there is still a long way to go to see...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing, endangered Sherwood man found

SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man considered endangered because he needs medication for diabetes and is in the early stages of dementia. Lenzie Taylor left his home on Southwest Fitch Court just after 11 a.m. Thursday in...
SHERWOOD, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian injured in Northeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. It happened a little after 7 p.m. near Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street. Portland Fire and Rescue said a pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing 132nd. They were taken to the hospital, but...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Lake Oswego Police seek ID on pregnant theft suspect

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The Lake Oswego Police are reaching out to the public for help identifying a female suspect in incidents of theft and criminal mischief. Police say the woman was last seen in or around Lake Oswego Senior High School, and she is wanted in connection to unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the 19-year-old who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled that Dazani S. Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, died from a gunshot wound, and that his death was a homicide. The shooting took place...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man hurt in Cowlitz County ATV crash flown to the hospital

A man was flown to the hospital Wednesday after he crashed his ATV on a property outside of Longview, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue officials said. The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road. Officials said the 61-year-old ATV rider was wearing a helmet at the time.
LONGVIEW, WA
KATU.com

City of Portland preparing for city laborers to go on strike next week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people who work for the city of Portland are preparing to go on strike. More than 600 Portland city laborers represented by the union "Local 483" could strike next week. These city workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, clean and manage...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Kalama man reported missing, could be in Gifford Pinchot Natl. Forest area

KALAMA, Wash. — A 29-year-old Kalama man hasn't been seen since seen Monday, and family members say he could be missing in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Kalama Police reported that Mitchell Kelly Green left his family’s home in Kalama at about noon Monday and that he was heading to the Calamity Peak area.
KALAMA, WA
KATU.com

Stolen car leads to foot chase, meth and fentanyl arrest in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man has been arrested after his stolen car led to a foot chase with police and a search that revealed illicit drugs, law enforcement says. Around 1:42 a.m. on Monday morning a Clark County Sheriff’s sergeant saw a stolen car with a man and woman inside at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 4500 NE St Johns Rd in Vancouver. The man left the car and went into the store.
VANCOUVER, WA

