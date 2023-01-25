Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
SF Community Remembers Recent Mass Shooting Victims at Vigil
Hundreds of people gathered at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco’s Chinatown Thursday night, to remember the victims of the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland. 19 people were killed in the three separate shootings since the start of the Lunar New Year. “Tonight, with...
NBC Bay Area
Family, Friends Remember Victim Killed in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting
Friends and family gathered at a memorial in Half Moon Bay Thursday to honor the one of the victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting. Friends and family of Marciano Martinez Jimenez came to the site of a public memorial in downtown Half Moon Bay, To pray, light a candle, and talk about the farm worker.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Shooting Shines Light on Farmworkers' ‘Deplorable' Living Conditions
As public and private agencies come together to help the Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims' families and the farmworker community as a whole, some community advocates say the attention is long overdue for a workforce that has operated in the shadows for so long. Mountain Mushroom Farm, one of...
KRON4
Half Moon Bay farm targeted in mass shooting had history of violence
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — One of the two Half Moon Bay farms targeted in Monday’s mass shooting has a history of violence flaring between workers. Just six months before the worst mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history, another shooting happened at California Terra Gardens, according to the District Attorney’s Office. One of the farm’s managers, 49-year-old Martin Medina, is currently behind bars in lieu of $5 million bail and facing attempted murder charges.
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Community Gathers to Remember Victims of Recent California Mass Shootings
A vigil took place Wednesday night in Oakland as the community remembered the victims of the recent mass shootings in California. The two Bay Area vigils took place Wednesday night at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland and Santa Clara University. This comes after three horrific acts of gun violence in...
NBC Bay Area
History of Mass Shootings in the Bay Area
Mass shootings have rocked the Bay Area numerous times over the past decade. Here's a look back at the most recent tragedies. Seven people were killed and another was injured in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shootings.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Witnesses Devastated, Traumatized
Witnesses to the deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay expressed anguish and shock Tuesday as they tried to process the tragedy. Many of the witnesses and workers displaced by the shooting are staying at two Half Moon Bay hotels. Inside one lobby, there were blank stares. No one was willing or able to talk on camera.
Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking
SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them. She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
KTVU FOX 2
How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: How to Help
As we all learned about the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that claimed the lives of seven people and injured one, community members are mobilizing to help those affected. Below is a working list of resources to support the victims and their families. We will continue to update it as the situation unfolds. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, connect with us on Twitter or Facebook.
Half Moon Bay shooting: New witness accounts, word from family of 1 of 7 killed
"I heard everything, the gunshots": We're getting new witness accounts from the Half Moon Bay mass shooting, and a word from the family of one farmworker lost in the tragedy.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Believed to Be Case of Workplace Violence: Sheriff
As authorities continue to investigate Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead and one injured, officials on Tuesday said the massacre appears to be a case of workplace violence. The mass killing took place at two mushroom growing locations, one at about 2:20 p.m. on...
SFist
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Admits to Murders In Jailhouse Interview, Suggests He Might Have Mental Illness
Zhao Chunli, the suspect now charged with killing seven people on Monday at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, admitted to the murders in a jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area reporter Janelle Wang on Thursday. Wang says she spoke with Zhao in Mandarin earlier today, a day after...
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: Authorities Try to Determine Motive
Investigators on Tuesday were still trying to determine the motive behind a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that left seven farmworkers dead and one injured. The shooting took place at two mushroom growing locations, one at about 2:20 p.m. on San Mateo Road (Highway 92) and the other shortly thereafter along Cabrillo Highway South. Multiple victims were found at both scenes.
NBC Bay Area
‘Tragedy Upon Tragedy': Calif. Reels From 2nd Deadly Mass Shooting in 3 Days
A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its second mass killing in three days. The Sheriff’s Office first received reports of a shooting Monday afternoon and found four people dead and a fifth wounded at...
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect Worked at Farm Where 5 Were Shot
A man accused of mass shootings at two locations in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday legally purchased the semi-automatic handgun allegedly used in the crimes, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. Corpus held a press conference Tuesday with county District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, who said potential charges...
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect to be Arraigned Wednesday
The man accused of shooting eight people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday, killing seven of them, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Redwood City, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe. Chunli Zhao, 66, will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hall...
