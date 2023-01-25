ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

101 WIXX

Farm Bureau President Says DNR Wolf Management Hearing is Restrictive

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual listening session on wolf management, but can everyone take part?. Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz says many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate. “What we...
Wisconsin Examiner

Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority

The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
leisuregrouptravel.com

Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
wpr.org

'It's like the Oscars for the food world': 9 Wisconsin chefs, restaurants named James Beard Award semi-finalists

Nine Wisconsin chefs and restaurants across the state were named semifinalists for the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards on Wednesday. The James Beard Foundation, which recognizes and awards culinary excellence, is a hallmark of the restaurant industry. It’s often described as the Oscars of the food world. The organization, founded in 1990, recognized the semifinalists across 23 categories.
CBS Minnesota

Tater tots are the top Super Bowl snack in most Midwest states, but not Wisconsin

The final four teams will be battling it out this weekend to get into the Super Bowl. Maybe you're already looking forward to the food you'll be serving on Super Bowl Sunday.According to a new survey, meatballs take the number-one spot, followed by guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots and chili.Taters tots were number one in Minnesota, and queso was tops in Wisconsin. Tater tots were also tops in Iowa and both Dakotas.Most of the favored snacks would not be considered by many to be healthy options, but a few states did opt for hummus.Even though they led the pack, meatballs were the most popular Google search in only five states: Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Wyoming.Click here for more information.
agupdate.com

Plan now to beat summer pasture slump

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Winter is the time for livestock producers to prepare pastures for drought, says University of Missouri Extension state forage specialist Harley Naumann in a news release. Drought is now the rule rather than the exception in Missouri, Naumann says. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, somewhere...
wiproud.com

Wisconsin is in need of large animal veterinarians

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A loan repayment program is looking to help address a growing shortage in the Badger state. The state veterinarian with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says over the past few years, the need for more large animal veterinarians has gotten worse. Some of...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin pottery business thriving despite rising costs

MADISON, Wis. – Inflation has caused the price of staples like gas and groceries to increase. That has forced many to cut leisure activities out of their budgets completely. At Midwest Clay Projects and Studios, owner Brian Kluge said he has actually been seeing the complete opposite. “A lot...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
