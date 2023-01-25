Read full article on original website
Not everyone thinks the new Kia logo is a disaster
Ah, the new Kia logo. Despite being unveiled in 2021, the updated wordmark became the most contentious design topic of last year when Google data showed that around 30,000 Google searches for 'KN car' are being made a month. But is the supposedly illegible logo as disastrous as people think?
People already think the new Linksys logo is the worst of the year
We're just 10 days into the year, but TikTok already thinks it's found the worst logo of 2023. The first big rebrand of the year has arrived courtesy of networking and WiFi hardware brand Linksys, and it seems to be causing some, er, confusion. The new design replaces the previously...
We love the negative space in this new logo
Negative space famously works well in some of the world's most well-known logos – think FedEx, NBC, Toblerone and The Guild of Food Writers. And a new rebrand from Koto has just added a new example into the mix. Koto has rebranded ecommerce company Bolt, giving the entire brand...
Peugeot's wild new concept could be the car of the future
Although car design has evolved massively over the decades, today's vehicles still don't quite look like the models that authors and filmmakers imagined we would be driving more than two decades into the 21st century. But if its presentation at CES in Las Vegas is anything to go by, Peugeot's out to change that.
The green M&M scandal just got even more ridiculous
Who would have thought that a makeover of the M&M's characters would cause such Earth-shattering controversy and reach such a tragic end (we use the word 'tragic' loosely)? Around a year ago, we reported with some amusement on the fury that greeted the confectionery brand's decision to make a few tweaks to its character designs. We thought the anger would last a few days. But it didn't.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
Market Minute: Netflix Confirms Password Crackdown & M&M's New Mascot
Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. Netflix said it's moving forward with a plan to crack down on password sharing later this quarter, according to a letter sent to shareholders last week. The streaming giant first signaled that it was changing its policies around passwords last October, but it didn't initially provide a timeline. "While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly," the letter read. "So we've worked hard to build additional new features that improve the Netflix experience, including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account."
Hooray, you can finally actually get a PS5 (maybe)
The PS5 is one of the best consoles we've played, but as fans will be painfully aware, it's not exactly been easy to get hold of one. For two years since the console's November 2020 release, PS5 restocks have been selling out faster than you can blink – but Sony says that should now be coming to an end.
The next MacBook Air already sounds better than the new MacBook Pro
The dust has barely settled on the new M2 MacBook Pro, announced by Apple this week – but the rumour mill has already turned its attention what's coming next. And if new reports are anything to go by, the MacBook line up could soon get confusing. Again. Apple is...
Turns out Sony owns the creepiest TV patent ever
Patent filings often offer a tantalising glimpse at what weird and wonderful inventions tech brands have up their sleeves. Whether or not they'll ever come to fruition hardly matters – it's just fun to know that Apple is working on teeth-powered AirPods or Sony wants to make controllers with collapsible joy joysticks. But it turns the latter brand has also filed one of the most dystopian patents we've seen.
Wait a minute, is McDonald's teasing a new logo?
Love or hate them, McDonald's golden arches are arguably the world's most recognisable logo. And the thought of them being no more is weirdly, well, unsettling. But surely the fast food giant wouldn't mess with its famous 'M' design, would it?. The arrival of a very cryptic, out-of-the-blue post on...
I can't stop raising my eyebrows at the new McDonald's advert
A week or so ago, McDonald's seemed to be teasing a new version of its logo on Instagram. And while at the time there were plenty of ideas around what this new logo could signify – a new adult Happy Meal, for example – it turns out we were all wrong. Because the new logo actually represents a pair of raised eyebrows, in a 60-second spot named Raise Your Arches.
AI misunderstanding causes outrage on Reddit
When AI art generators like Dall-E 2 became a thing, illustrators and artists everywhere worried they were going to put them out of a job. So there's been pushback against them, not least on Reddit, where the subreddit r/Art has a rule against posting "memes, AI, filters, or other low quality work".
I'm confused about The Range logo
I was confused when I started to see news stories about The Range, but clicked away in order to find that, no, the UK retail company has not rebranded, nor is it embroiled in some sort of scandal. So what's the story? Well, it's the same thing we saw a few years ago. People just can't get over the 'issue' with The Range's logo.
Can you spot what's wrong in this viral street ad?
This street ad for a restaurant might look tempting for anyone feeling hungry. Wine, pasta, garlic bread. Yum! But some eagle-eyed passersby have noticed something a little unexpected lurking in the photography. Inspect the food a little closer and you'll notice that it's a more honest depiction what we're used...
