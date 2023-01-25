Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. Netflix said it's moving forward with a plan to crack down on password sharing later this quarter, according to a letter sent to shareholders last week. The streaming giant first signaled that it was changing its policies around passwords last October, but it didn't initially provide a timeline. "While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly," the letter read. "So we've worked hard to build additional new features that improve the Netflix experience, including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account."

