dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
u.today
Here’s How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Robinhood Holds
Coinbase director Conor Grogan claims that popular online brokerage Robinhood holds $266 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. All in all, Robinhood holds $3.37 billion worth of assets on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains. Interestingly enough, Grogan claims that roughly 15% of all tagged Robinhood user withdrawals went to...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano (ADA) Had the Second Largest Drawdown Last Year and 200 Million Ripple (XRP) Tokens Traded by Whales, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Looks to Gain 1000X
The crypto market is ever-exciting with constantly changing prices. The bearish and bullish trends aren’t as straightforward as they seem, and can be due to artificial inflations. Let’s understand how Cardano (ADA) price crash from last year is a determining factor and what the whale activity for Ripple (XRP) means. We’ll also compare how Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) steady progress is an opportunity for investors.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin dictates crypto fund flow as on-chain data suggest BTC’s worst may be…
The king coin beat other cryptocurrencies per digital asset investments in the past week. Despite hitting $23,000 on-chain data suggested that there could be a further BTC uptick. Following a week full of swings and a weekend of greens, Bitcoin [BTC] dominated other assets per the crypto fund inflow, CoinShares...
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
NEWSBTC
Top Cryptos to Buy for 2023 – The Best Picks from Experts
The relative quiet of the bear market is the perfect chance to take the time to review projects that could have high potential to produce big gains in the future, and crypto experts are no different, with many making recommendations as to which projects present the wisest choice. Experts don’t...
game-news24.com
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Staggering $422,000,000 of Shiba Inu in Less Than One Week: On-Chain Data
New data reveals that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) holdings of the world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars in less than a week. According to whale-surveying platform WhaleStats, the top 1,000 ETH whales have gobbled up $422 million worth of the meme asset since January 17th.
usethebitcoin.com
Binance Mixes Collateral Tokens With Users’ Funds
Binance allegedly held collateral tokens with users’ funds according to a recent report released by Bloomberg. Apparently, Binance knows about the situation and they will be working in order to correct this issue. Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and token management has clearly an impact on users, especially from a risk standpoint.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Whale Transactions Set New 2023 High, Bullish Signal?
On-chain data shows Litecoin whale transactions have jumped to new highs for 2023 recently. Here’s how this may impact the crypto’s price. Litecoin Transactions Valued Higher Than $1 Million Have Surged. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the last two spikes led to significant rises...
Layer-1 Gaming Token Rallies 75% In A Week, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin In The Dust
Aptos APT/USD is up 75% in the last seven days, leading the crypto market gains on Monday, recorded at 12 am EST. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded at 12 a.m. EST) What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 7.52%. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 3.92% and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 4.19% in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.
NEWSBTC
The Top Picks for a Bear Market: Hedera (HBAR), Toncoin (TON), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
In a bear market, finding investments that can provide solid returns can be a challenge. However, three cryptocurrencies that have shown promise in this environment are Hedera (HBAR), Toncoin (TON), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The latter, in particular, stands out as it combines the traditional venture capital and crowdfunding industries with cutting-edge blockchain technology. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already seen a 1400% increase in value, and some market experts predict it could see a growth of 6000% in the next few weeks.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Hovers Above $1,600, What’s The Next Move?
The general crypto market has increased in market cap in 24 hours, up by 2.89%. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto project, is also trading in the green in the same time period. Despite being so early in 2023, ETH has recorded significant price gains in the crypto market. Ethereum is...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange BIT Expands Product Suite With Toncoin Options
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BIT on Thursday introduced options tied to toncoin (TON), the native token of the decentralized layer 1 blockchain The Open Network, formerly known as Telegram Open Network. The options are live...
NEWSBTC
With Interest Rate Hikes Slowing Pace, Which Cryptos are Worth Buying? BTC, ETH, AXS, & MEMAG
The cryptocurrency market is finally coming back to life in 2023. After a year of consistently falling prices caused by aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, it seems that the uncertainty regarding the Federal Reserve’s next move is starting to fade, with the majority of traders expecting a small 0.25% rate hike in the next meeting.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Whale Transfers $5M In DOGE To Coinbase, Bearish Signal?
Data shows a Dogecoin whale has deposited more than $5 million in the crypto to Coinbase. Here’s what it may mean for DOGE’s price. Dogecoin Whale Sends 57 Million DOGE To Crypto Exchange Coinbase. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Dogecoin...
NEWSBTC
CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin PnL Index Forms Bullish Crossover
CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin on-chain PnL index has surged above its 365-day MA recently, a crossover that has historically signaled early bull markets. Bitcoin On-Chain PnL Index Has Formed A Bullish Crossover. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the index is indicating a buy signal for BTC right...
