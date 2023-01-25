The HP Elitebook 840 G9 follows in the high-performing footsteps of the 840 G8, and this new upgrade brings a taller, brighter screen to the table, great for content creators, and the battery life is great for workers on the go. With the more powerful Intel Core i7 processor, our recommended option for this pro notebook, it also handles all general creative tasks with ease and even though it's no gaming powerhouse, you can still get plenty of casual gaming joy out of it.

