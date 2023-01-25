ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Headlines

Meet the rugged Ulefone Power Armor 19 handset: video

The Ulefone Power Armor 19 is one of the company’s newest handsets, and Ulefone just released a new video for the device. It’s an introduction video for the device, and it has a duration of around 2 minutes. Get to know the Ulefone Power Armor 19 via a...
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
CNET

How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Creative Bloq

Turns out Sony owns the creepiest TV patent ever

Patent filings often offer a tantalising glimpse at what weird and wonderful inventions tech brands have up their sleeves. Whether or not they'll ever come to fruition hardly matters – it's just fun to know that Apple is working on teeth-powered AirPods or Sony wants to make controllers with collapsible joy joysticks. But it turns the latter brand has also filed one of the most dystopian patents we've seen.
Creative Bloq

Unmissable video shares how to get the most from your iPad

Apple's iPad gets more powerful and capable with every iteration, as you'll know if you've invested in one of the latest models. But are you really using your iPad to its fullest capabilities? There are a bunch of tips and tricks to enable you to get the most out of your iPad, whichever model you've got – and a video shared on YouTube summarises some of our favourites.
GEORGIA STATE
Creative Bloq

Philips 27B1U7903 review: a creative professional's dream

The Philips 27B1U7903 monitor is a creative professional's dream, with the highest-quality colour accuracy and advanced technology that will transform both productivity and workflow. But the price and feature set will be overkill for some. Excited isn't often a feeling I associate with monitors. But the Philips 27B1U7903 gives me...
Creative Bloq

HP Elitebook 840 G9 review: more power, speed... and height?

The HP Elitebook 840 G9 follows in the high-performing footsteps of the 840 G8, and this new upgrade brings a taller, brighter screen to the table, great for content creators, and the battery life is great for workers on the go. With the more powerful Intel Core i7 processor, our recommended option for this pro notebook, it also handles all general creative tasks with ease and even though it's no gaming powerhouse, you can still get plenty of casual gaming joy out of it.
Creative Bloq

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro could feature game-changing graphics

It's been more than four months since the iPhone 14 range was released, so naturally we're now eagerly awaiting news of the iPhone 15. But while there's been little in terms of official announcements, an unusual story that's surfaced about the development of the current range offers some clues about where Apple might be heading next.
Creative Bloq

Rebelle 6 review: lifelike painting simulation costs less

This fantastic digital painting software has been improved with some core new tools, such as the fantastic warp and liquify functions that enable you to pull and push paint around the canvas to create new effects. If you already own Rebelle 5 then consider these new tools, along with reference image guides, nice additions. Best of all Rebelle 6 doesn't cost a fortune – at a fraction of the price of many rivals, it's a bargain.
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

