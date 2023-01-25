Read full article on original website
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams the US debt ceiling – and compares politicians who support raising it to binge-drinking alcoholics
The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit last week, raising the prospect of a default in June.
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
Good news: home prices are no longer rising so quickly. The bad news: Homes aren’t going to get any cheaper
In 2022, home prices will increase by a record 18.7%. Part 1: Not since 1992 have housing prices increased at such a rapid pace, according to Confidencial Imobiliário Residential Real Estate Price Index. “The rise is very telling, but it must be read with great caution, because it hides...
GDP report reveals ominous Great Depression warning sign not seen since 1932
The latest GDP report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis tells us that the U.S. economy is slowing down. While the Biden White House wants to spin the numbers, they are not good.
