Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
European stocks fall on earnings jitters, rate hike worries
Jan 25 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday as lacklustre results from U.S. software giant Microsoft fanned fears about the outlook for the tech sector, while investors remained concerned that central banks were not yet close to pausing their interest rate hikes.
Tissue maker Essity sees bigger energy hit after earnings beat
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Essity (ESSITYa.ST) beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Thursday as price increases and government aid offset energy costs at the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue.
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Australian woman's rent increases overnight by $12,000 after her rental company pushes 6-month leases
Australia is reportedly experiencing a rental crisis with low rental vacancies and rising rent levels. According to the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, there are not enough homes to keep up with the population and household growth.
Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
LVMH's shares wobble after China takes margin toll
PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A record-breaking run in the shares of French luxury goods group LVMH (LVMH.PA) halted briefly on Friday after the company's fourth quarter sales update prompted some disappointment over the impact of China disruption on its margins.
1 Excellent Growth Stock to Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
This year can't be much worse than 2022 for this healthcare specialist.
Playtech Expects to Close FY22 with at Least €400M EBITDA
Playtech (LON: PTEC) released a trading update on Thursday, revealing its expectations to end the financial year 2022 with at least €400 million in adjusted EBITDA. The expected figure is 26 percent higher than the previous year. Playtech’s Solid EBITDA Expectations. The company highlighted that the upward dragging...
Sabadell sees 2023 strong lending growth after quarterly profit beat
MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell (SABE.MC) bank handily beat market expectations with its fourth-quarter net profit, helped by higher banking margins, and forecast higher lending income and profitability in 2023, lifting its shares by as much as 10%.
STMicroelectronics posts fourth-quarter sales rise
LONDON (Reuters) – European chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday beat fourth-quarter sales expectations, despite challenging economic conditions, benefiting from strong customer demand. Net revenue rose to $4.42 billon from $4.32 billion the previous quarter. Analysts had on average expected sales of $4.32 billion, IBES data from Refinitiv Eikon showed. STMicro,...
Testing company SGS reports 4.1% drop in full year profit
ZURICH (Reuters) - Testing and inspection group SGS said it was aiming for organic growth in the mid-single digit percentage range this year after on Thursday reporting a 4.1% drop in shareholders net profit for 2022. The Swiss company said shareholders net profit fell to 588 million Swiss francs ($640.94...
H&M Q4 Operating Profit Hit By Russia Exit, One-Time Cost
PARIS – H&M Group’s Russia exit and one-time costs caused the retailer’s profits to plunge in the three months to Nov. 30. In the fourth quarter of its most recent fiscal year, H&M’s operating profit totaled 821 million Swedish kronor, or $79.7 million, versus 6.26 billion kronor in the same prior-year period, representing an 86.9 percent decrease.More from WWDOlivier Rousteing Celebrates Balmain x H&M Line on Home TurfEye Candy: Makeup on Men Accelerates on RunwaysMaison Sara Chraibi Couture Spring 2023 “The lower profit in the fourth quarter when compared with the same quarter in the previous year is mainly explained by the...
Mastercard warns of slower revenue growth as travel growth plateaus
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (MA.N) forecast current-quarter revenue growth short of Wall Street estimates on Thursday, saying the boost from pent-up demand for travel will diminish going forward.
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
Boeing Stock Higher As Free Cash Flow Turns Positive Amid Surprise Q4 Loss
"Demand across our portfolio is strong, and we remain focused on driving stability in our operations and within the supply chain to meet our commitments in 2023 and beyond," said CEO Dave Calhoun.
LG Display posts record loss in Q4 due to weak demand
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean display panel maker LG Display (NYSE:LPL) on Friday posted a record operating loss in the December quarter, as global demand for smartphones, computers and televisions remains depressed amid an uncertain economic outlook. The Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier posted a 876 billion won ($711.13 million) operating...
