EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
Recession warning for Australia with big banks all predicting February interest rate rise
Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith fears just one more rate rise in 2023 will tip Australia into a recession. Credit ratings agency Moody's Analytics is also worried.
Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
Expectations for the Fed to downsize future rate hikes soar after CPI shows inflation cooled in December
Investors foresee the Federal Open Market Committee downshifting rate hikes in February and in March.
Marketmind: Asian stocks - soaring and roaring
Jan 27 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Spurred by a solid rally on Wall Street after upbeat U.S. economic growth data on Thursday, Asian stocks on Friday are set to continue their remarkable run and chalk up a fifth weekly rise in a row.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Dow plunges 600 points as Fed officials say more rate hikes are needed to keep pulling inflation down
US stocks tumbled after hawkish talk on rates from two Federal Reserve officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester each see the need for rates to rise to 5% or beyond. The Dow plunged 600 points, and the S&P 500 ended lower for a...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report
Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams the US debt ceiling – and compares politicians who support raising it to binge-drinking alcoholics
The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit last week, raising the prospect of a default in June.
Bank of Canada raises rates, says it is likely to pause for now
OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years, and said it would likely pause to measure the cumulative effect of previous increases.
Recession fears are easing as inflation cools and expectations rise that the Fed will soften its policy, survey shows
In the latest Business Conditions Survey by NABE, 53% of respondents expected a US recession this year, down from 64% in October.
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
Colombia central bank set to raise interest rate one last time
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board is set to raise its benchmark interest rate at its meeting on Friday, in a final attempt to control high inflation, and in spite of slowing growth predicted for this year. Eight of 15 analysts surveyed last week by Reuters said the seven-member...
Philippines 2022 GDP growth quickest in over 4 decades, but outlook challenging
MANILA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy ended 2022 with the fastest growth in over four decades underpinned by a robust final quarter, but analysts and policymakers warn that a global slowdown and soaring inflation will make for a difficult year ahead.
South Korea's economy shrank for the first time in two years, but growth is expected from China’s reopening
Real gross domestic product fell by 0.4% in the final quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, according to the Bank of Korea. Goldman Sachs economist Goohoon Kwon said the drop seen in trade will likely pick up from a fully reopened Chinese economy. South Korea's benchmark Kospi stock...
South African rand flat; investors await rate decision
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited an interest rate decision on Thursday. At 1640 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3traded at 17.1800 against the U.S. dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 17.1850. "There is clear reluctance to adopt any significant directional...
IMF urges BOJ to let long-term yields rise, be ready to raise rates
TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan should let government bond yields move more flexibly and be ready to raise short-term interest rates swiftly if "significant" upside risks to inflation materialise, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.
BOJ policymakers divided on wage, inflation outlook, Jan meeting summary shows
TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers were divided on prospects for achieving their 2% inflation target with some warning that it could take time for wages to rise sustainably, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting showed on Thursday.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
