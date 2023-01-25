ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Charlotte Observer

What Will Be The Price Of Bitcoin In 2030?

Bitcoin is the legendary crypto that came into being back in January 2009. Since its inception, it has seen ups and downs as far as its price fluctuation is concerned. In the first quarter of 2021, Bitcoin’s price saw a massive surge as it reached $64,000. By November 2021, the value of the token was $68,000. But don’t be too happy. This upward movement was stalled, and in January 2022, the price fell to $35,000 and, a year later, hovers around $22,000 in January 2023.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] forms a near-term bull flag; bids can be placed at…

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The bull flag indicated $24.2k as a target. The presence of a bullish breaker offered greater support to BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] noted impressive gains in January 2023. During...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback

Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Repeating 2019 Breakout? Crypto Analyst Looks at BTC After Big Bounce From Lows

A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be brewing a repeat of its 2019 breakout after forming a similar pattern over the last few weeks. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 45,000 YouTube subscribers that the king crypto’s current market structure looks very much like it did in 2019 before BTC sparked a big rally to the upside.
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
Motley Fool

Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?

Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
coinjournal.net

Opportunity, or trap? Glassnode on Bitcoin price outlook

Bitcoin’s rally from December lows after the FTX collapse surprised many investors, Glassnode says in its weekly report. Bitcoin could see further upside but a fresh buy signal is likely at prices around $28.3k. Selling pressure above $23.3k is more likely given short-term holders and miner push for exit...
investing.com

Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run

© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
thenewscrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Bearish Breakout Might Soon Take Over

Ethereum has been able to consolidate around $1,600. ETH has established a new equilibrium at $1,652 for the medium run. To this point, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has been able to maintain its position above the horizontal support level of $1,600. It’s possible that breaking it will result in much lower prices with a bearish moment.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Holds Key Support But The Bulls Seem To Be Losing Steam

Bitcoin worth did not settle above $23,500 and corrected decrease. BTC is buying and selling above $22,400, however it’s now buying and selling under the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin is slowly shifting decrease from the $23,500 resistance zone. The value is buying and selling under $23,000 and the 100...

