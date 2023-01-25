Read full article on original website
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
What Will Be The Price Of Bitcoin In 2030?
Bitcoin is the legendary crypto that came into being back in January 2009. Since its inception, it has seen ups and downs as far as its price fluctuation is concerned. In the first quarter of 2021, Bitcoin’s price saw a massive surge as it reached $64,000. By November 2021, the value of the token was $68,000. But don’t be too happy. This upward movement was stalled, and in January 2022, the price fell to $35,000 and, a year later, hovers around $22,000 in January 2023.
coinchapter.com
Meme Coin Update: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Bearish Pattern, While DOGE Price Forms Bullish Wedge
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have formed technical patterns that forecast opposing fortunes for the tokens. While DOGE price formed a bullish wedge pattern, SHIB price is moving inside a bearish descending triangle pattern. The strong crypto market recovery in 2023...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] forms a near-term bull flag; bids can be placed at…
The bull flag indicated $24.2k as a target. The presence of a bullish breaker offered greater support to BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] noted impressive gains in January 2023. During...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect
The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com
Leading Crypto Analyst Dives Into Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Two Altcoins Are ‘Going Through the Roof’
A widely followed crypto analyst says the next “massive cycle” for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is only beginning. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 646,700 Twitter followers that we’ll all be laughing at current BTC and ETH prices in just a few short years.
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback
Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Repeating 2019 Breakout? Crypto Analyst Looks at BTC After Big Bounce From Lows
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be brewing a repeat of its 2019 breakout after forming a similar pattern over the last few weeks. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 45,000 YouTube subscribers that the king crypto’s current market structure looks very much like it did in 2019 before BTC sparked a big rally to the upside.
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
Motley Fool
Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?
Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
coinjournal.net
Opportunity, or trap? Glassnode on Bitcoin price outlook
Bitcoin’s rally from December lows after the FTX collapse surprised many investors, Glassnode says in its weekly report. Bitcoin could see further upside but a fresh buy signal is likely at prices around $28.3k. Selling pressure above $23.3k is more likely given short-term holders and miner push for exit...
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
thenewscrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Bearish Breakout Might Soon Take Over
Ethereum has been able to consolidate around $1,600. ETH has established a new equilibrium at $1,652 for the medium run. To this point, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has been able to maintain its position above the horizontal support level of $1,600. It’s possible that breaking it will result in much lower prices with a bearish moment.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Holds Key Support But The Bulls Seem To Be Losing Steam
Bitcoin worth did not settle above $23,500 and corrected decrease. BTC is buying and selling above $22,400, however it’s now buying and selling under the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin is slowly shifting decrease from the $23,500 resistance zone. The value is buying and selling under $23,000 and the 100...
