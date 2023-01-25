ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
Reuters

Energy support, debt interest help to swell UK borrowing

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's government borrowed more last month than in any December since monthly records began 30 years ago, reflecting the huge cost of energy support and soaring debt interest linked to rising inflation.
CNBC

Bank of Japan showed no sign of making a hawkish shift in its January meeting

"The Bank needs to continue with the current yield curve control, considering the outlook that it will take time to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent," Bank of Japan said. MUFG's Jeff Ng said the latest round of wage negotiations is likely to keep inflation at its historically...
investing.com

Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report

Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
Reuters

Spain's unemployment rate inches up to 12.87% in Q4 2022

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain's unemployment rate rose to 12.87% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 12.67% three months earlier, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday, pushing the number of unemployed people above the 3 million threshold.
Reuters

U.S. core capital goods orders fall in December

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell in December, while shipments declined for a second straight month, suggesting that higher borrowing costs were now pressuring manufacturing.
KIRO 7 Seattle

December US home sales fall, capping nearly 18% drop in 2022

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slumped nearly 18% in 2022, the slowest year for the housing market in nearly a decade. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That marks the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since 2008, following the foreclosure crisis of the late 2000s.
US News and World Report

Hong Kong Home Prices Drop 15.6% in 2022, Snap 13 Years of Gain

(Reuters) - Private home prices in Hong Kong, one of the most unaffordable territories in the world, fell 15.6% in 2022 in the first annual drop since 2008, official data showed on Friday. Prices in the Asian financial hub were weighed down by a weak economic outlook and rising mortgage...
CNBC

European markets muted after U.S. GDP beat expectations

European markets were flat in early Friday trade, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was around 0.1% higher at 9 a.m. London time, with all major bourses muted. Oil and gas gained 0.8% as mining stocks fell 0.4%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy