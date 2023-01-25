Read full article on original website
Related
Recession warning for Australia with big banks all predicting February interest rate rise
Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith fears just one more rate rise in 2023 will tip Australia into a recession. Credit ratings agency Moody's Analytics is also worried.
Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
Energy support, debt interest help to swell UK borrowing
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's government borrowed more last month than in any December since monthly records began 30 years ago, reflecting the huge cost of energy support and soaring debt interest linked to rising inflation.
CNBC
Bank of Japan showed no sign of making a hawkish shift in its January meeting
"The Bank needs to continue with the current yield curve control, considering the outlook that it will take time to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent," Bank of Japan said. MUFG's Jeff Ng said the latest round of wage negotiations is likely to keep inflation at its historically...
Bank of Canada raises rates, says it is likely to pause for now
OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years, and said it would likely pause to measure the cumulative effect of previous increases.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
investing.com
Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report
Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
Spain's unemployment rate inches up to 12.87% in Q4 2022
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain's unemployment rate rose to 12.87% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 12.67% three months earlier, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday, pushing the number of unemployed people above the 3 million threshold.
More layoffs are on the way, survey of business economists finds
For the first time since the early days of the pandemic, most business economists expect their companies to cut payrolls in the coming months, according to a new survey released Monday.
U.S. core capital goods orders fall in December
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell in December, while shipments declined for a second straight month, suggesting that higher borrowing costs were now pressuring manufacturing.
CNBC
South Korea's economy shrank for the first time in two years, but growth is expected from China’s reopening
Real gross domestic product fell by 0.4% in the final quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, according to the Bank of Korea. Goldman Sachs economist Goohoon Kwon said the drop seen in trade will likely pick up from a fully reopened Chinese economy. South Korea's benchmark Kospi stock...
December US home sales fall, capping nearly 18% drop in 2022
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slumped nearly 18% in 2022, the slowest year for the housing market in nearly a decade. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That marks the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since 2008, following the foreclosure crisis of the late 2000s.
UK competition watchdog probes $61 billion Broadcom-VMware deal
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it had started the first phase of an investigation into U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Inc's (AVGO.O) $61 billion acquisition of cloud-computing firm VMware Inc (VMW.N).
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Home Prices Drop 15.6% in 2022, Snap 13 Years of Gain
(Reuters) - Private home prices in Hong Kong, one of the most unaffordable territories in the world, fell 15.6% in 2022 in the first annual drop since 2008, official data showed on Friday. Prices in the Asian financial hub were weighed down by a weak economic outlook and rising mortgage...
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.
CNBC
European markets muted after U.S. GDP beat expectations
European markets were flat in early Friday trade, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was around 0.1% higher at 9 a.m. London time, with all major bourses muted. Oil and gas gained 0.8% as mining stocks fell 0.4%.
Comments / 0