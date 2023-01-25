ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Good news on inflation means Federal Reserve should back off on further interest rate hikes

Jeffrey Sommers is Professor of Political Economy & Public Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He argues that consistent decreases in inflation should prompt the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Falling energy prices and a healthier supply chain are helping drive lower inflation. Many hate inflation, for reasons...
WISCONSIN STATE
NASDAQ

Smaller Fed rate hike may augur end to 'ongoing' increases

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is set to again slow the pace of its interest rate increases at a Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting while also signaling that its battle against inflation is far from over. Economic data since the U.S. central bank's last meeting in December...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report

Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
investing.com

Key US Inflation Gauge Seen Slowing But Leaving Fed Wanting More

© Bloomberg. Shoppers carry bags inside the Westfield San Francisco Centre shopping mall in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Year-over-year retail gains may moderate as shoppers opt to remain home ahead of the holidays amid a surge in Covid-19 omicron cases, and as people stick to pandemic-boosted online-shopping habits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

Bank of Japan showed no sign of making a hawkish shift in its January meeting

"The Bank needs to continue with the current yield curve control, considering the outlook that it will take time to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent," Bank of Japan said. MUFG's Jeff Ng said the latest round of wage negotiations is likely to keep inflation at its historically...
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
US News and World Report

Bank of Canada's Q3 Loss Spurs Government to Fix Central Bank Equity Problem

TORONTO (Reuters) - After the Bank of Canada posted its first ever quarterly loss, the federal government plans to introduce legislation enabling the central bank to retain profits rather than remit them to the government, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said. The new legislation would give the Canadian central bank the...
US News and World Report

Turkey's Central Bank Sticks to Forecast for Inflation Plunge

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank stuck to its forecasts for a sharp drop in inflation on Thursday, saying the increasing predictability of the lira's exchange rate plus financing support meant there was no longer the basis for large price rises. Presenting a quarterly economic report, the bank's Governor Sahap...

