Recession warning for Australia with big banks all predicting February interest rate rise
Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith fears just one more rate rise in 2023 will tip Australia into a recession. Credit ratings agency Moody's Analytics is also worried.
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Good news on inflation means Federal Reserve should back off on further interest rate hikes
Jeffrey Sommers is Professor of Political Economy & Public Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He argues that consistent decreases in inflation should prompt the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Falling energy prices and a healthier supply chain are helping drive lower inflation. Many hate inflation, for reasons...
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Dow plunges 600 points as Fed officials say more rate hikes are needed to keep pulling inflation down
US stocks tumbled after hawkish talk on rates from two Federal Reserve officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester each see the need for rates to rise to 5% or beyond. The Dow plunged 600 points, and the S&P 500 ended lower for a...
Smaller Fed rate hike may augur end to 'ongoing' increases
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is set to again slow the pace of its interest rate increases at a Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting while also signaling that its battle against inflation is far from over. Economic data since the U.S. central bank's last meeting in December...
Expectations for the Fed to downsize future rate hikes soar after CPI shows inflation cooled in December
Investors foresee the Federal Open Market Committee downshifting rate hikes in February and in March.
Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report
Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
Key US Inflation Gauge Seen Slowing But Leaving Fed Wanting More
© Bloomberg. Shoppers carry bags inside the Westfield San Francisco Centre shopping mall in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Year-over-year retail gains may moderate as shoppers opt to remain home ahead of the holidays amid a surge in Covid-19 omicron cases, and as people stick to pandemic-boosted online-shopping habits.
Bank of Japan showed no sign of making a hawkish shift in its January meeting
"The Bank needs to continue with the current yield curve control, considering the outlook that it will take time to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent," Bank of Japan said. MUFG's Jeff Ng said the latest round of wage negotiations is likely to keep inflation at its historically...
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
Bank of Canada raises rates, says it is likely to pause for now
OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years, and said it would likely pause to measure the cumulative effect of previous increases.
The Fed has won its war against inflation and needs to end its interest-rate increases, says JPMorgan Asset Management's investment chief
The Fed can claim victory in its war against inflation and needs to stop hiking interest rates, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "I think they need to stop. This is a war that they've won, and they're in danger of tipping the economy into recession," he said. Kelly expects three...
Sri Lanka seen holding rates as inflation fight continues; IMF deal key
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is widely expected to hold interest rates steady this week, having raised them last year to their highest in more than two decades in order to fight runaway inflation while seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout.
Bank of Canada's Q3 Loss Spurs Government to Fix Central Bank Equity Problem
TORONTO (Reuters) - After the Bank of Canada posted its first ever quarterly loss, the federal government plans to introduce legislation enabling the central bank to retain profits rather than remit them to the government, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said. The new legislation would give the Canadian central bank the...
IMF urges BOJ to let long-term yields rise, be ready to raise rates
TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan should let government bond yields move more flexibly and be ready to raise short-term interest rates swiftly if "significant" upside risks to inflation materialise, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.
Turkey's Central Bank Sticks to Forecast for Inflation Plunge
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank stuck to its forecasts for a sharp drop in inflation on Thursday, saying the increasing predictability of the lira's exchange rate plus financing support meant there was no longer the basis for large price rises. Presenting a quarterly economic report, the bank's Governor Sahap...
