Read full article on original website
Related
American heavyweight Deontay Wilder could fight in June against Mexico's former boxing king Andy Ruiz Jr.
Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. could collide this summer in a big, heavyweight spectacle that pits the American's power against the Mexican's skill.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Sporting News
Deontay Wilder slams Anthony Joshua for ducking fight, predicts winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
Not only is Deontay Wilder one of the hardest-hitting punchers in boxing today, but he also has one of the biggest personalities in the sport. He is not afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to the state of the heavyweight division and those who have crossed him before.
sportszion.com
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'
Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Chael Sonnen rants against Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: ‘Dumbest idea in sports history’
I don’t have the data to back it up, but MMA fans seem to be tuning into the idea that boxing matches featuring MMA fighters vs. actual boxers do not usually go so well for the cage fighters. Maybe it started with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather robbery, but Jake Paul beating up champions and legends of the Octagon with relative ease has woken up many fans.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Official - March 25, MGM Grand, Showtime PPV
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will meet in a high-stakes, 12-round showdown to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Reportedly Not Happening After Contention Disputes Amongst Fighters
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana is apparently not happening anytime soon. The UFC was planning on booking the 135-pound title matchup between the pair at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event. However, according to a recent report from Combate, the UFC was unable to make that fight happen. Nunes...
Boxing Scene
Can Beterbiev Cross Yarde To Bivol?
Puncher’s chance is an old adage in boxing. Typically offered as a respectful nod to the possibility of victory for an otherwise solid professional, what it really means is something else. When people say puncher’s chance, what they’re probably really saying is “I don’t think that dude has a...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: Andy Ruiz Doesn't Have Enough To Beat Me!
Deontay Wilder’s confidence is reigning supreme once again. The former WBC heavyweight champion got back into the win column in October when he crushed former sparring partner Robert Helenius in one round. The victory stopped a two-fight losing streak for Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who’d suffered consecutive stoppage defeats...
Sporting News
What channel is Power Slap League on tonight? How to watch episode two of controversial Dana White show
On January 18, fans of AEW Dynamite were ready to watch a re-run of Young Sheldon when, instead, a slap fighting show was on after. It will be more of the same tonight, January 25, when the Power Slap League returns to action. The second episode of Dana White’s Power...
Sporting News
Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final
There will be plenty on the line when Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas face off in their Australian Open semi-final. Neither player has reached the final at Melbourne Park before, so we can expect an exciting affair. Tsitsipas has bowed out at the semi-final stage three times before at the...
CBS Sports
2023 UFC event schedule: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane on tap
The UFC lightweight championship is not the only thing at stake when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski meet in the center of the Octagon at UFC 284 on Saturday, Feb. 11. The two champions will fight for the right to call themselves the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. Makhachev set...
Comments / 0