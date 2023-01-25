Read full article on original website
Noxon ousts Hot Springs in rivalry game
Rivalry games are something special for sure. Despite the score, the “BIG GAME” is a big thing, especially to fans of small town Montana basketball. So it wouldn’t get any more rivalry-big in these parts than Noxon and Hot Springs, two schools who once a year bang heads with each other on the six-player football fields, usually with a playoff seed at stake. That being said, what about two rivalry games, with the same two teams in the same week? That’s what transpired in the far reaches of Sanders County this past week when, due to a Montana snowstorm, their normally scheduled game was...
St. Regis teams topple Noxon
If ever there was a time for the St. Regis boys basketball youth movement to step forward, it was Saturday night. The Noxon Red Devils were in town to take on the St. Regis boys and girls teams and the boys were missing an important element of their so far successful season. Junior forward John Pruitt, who along with senior standout Caleb Ball form the backbone of the 10-1 Tigers, was sitting in the stands in street clothes. Oh oh was a prevailing thought hovering over the gym. But the talented group of sophomores did not disappoint as they stepped up their games and...
Lady Bobcats stay on winning track
In Superior, the girls have rhythm and the boys are still trying hard to find it. That’s a conclusion that can be drawn from the pair of lopsided victories recorded by the Lady Bobcats basketball team, 64-41 over Two Eagle River Saturday night and 58-40 over I-90 rival St. Regis the night before. The boys, meanwhile, continue to search for the winning formula after dropping two games to the same opponents. Saturday the Bobcats fell to Two Eagle River in another tight loss, 46-40. Friday night they were routed by St. Regis’ boys 71-35. For the girls, the pair of wins solidified their...
COLUMN: Winter sports heat up
This is why some folks put up the outdoor Christmas lights years ago and never took them down. Time flies when you are having fun. So it goes with the current high school sports season. Seems like the refs just tossed up the first jump ball and now it's already time to think about playoffs. The first wrestlers locked up in competition just yesterday. Yup, just like the holidays, these sports season speed on by faster every year, or so it seems to those of us who never get asked to show an ID to prove we are more than 21. Less than two months...
Alberton boys, girls falls at Charlo
Every champion has had predecessors who laid the foundation of victory. And as the struggle for a victory continues for both the Alberton High School boys and girls basketball teams, there will come a day when the victories roll in. It will be their day. For now, the losses mount but the effort does not wane. This past week, the girls lost 56-9 to Western 14C conference second place Charlo on Friday night in Charlo. It came of the heels of a 49-15 loss Tuesday to Two Eagle River in Pablo. The Alberton boys, meanwhile, kept battling for a victory in this their first varsity...
Tanner Clay Ellis
Tanner Clay Ellis of Hot Springs left to ride that rainbow unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2023 at the age of 67. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska on Nov. 4, 1955, to Don and Ada Ellis. He grew up on the family ranch near Cascade, Montana then moved to Livingston in 1966 where he graduated from Park senior High school in 1974. In his early years, Tanner worked as a guide for Black Otter Guide service in Livingston under his mentors and close friends, Duane and Ruth Neal, leading pack trips into the Absarokee Beartooth wilderness and surrounding areas. He...
Howard Nuernberger
Howard Nuernberger, 87 years old, passed away on Dec. 17, 2022 at Hot Springs Rehabilitation center after suffering a stroke. Foster's Funeral Home in St. Ignatius will have internment and a memorial graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius on Feb. 4, 2023 at 2 p.m., followed by lunch at the Charlo Senior Center until 6 p.m. Howard is survived by sisters, Sheila Watkins and Karen and Louie Shoemaker. Son, Howard Paul (H.P), Stepson, Bill Brown. Surviving grandchildren, David Brown Tirza and John and Strom Nuernberger. Stepchildren: Jackie Hicks, Laura Sollars & Paul and Paula Augare, Kenny Sollars and Richard Sollars. Great Granddaughter Debbie Connelly. Niece Carrie. Howard enjoyed buying and selling cattle along with running a small herd of cattle. He also loved following the PRCA with his wife Jan and their good friends Charlie and Carol Lyons. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Nuernberger and his beloved daughter, Laurie Wallis.
March for Life held in Thompson Falls
In conjunction with the National Right to Life March in Washington D.C., residents of Sanders County participated and marched along Thompson Falls' Main Street. The anti-abortion march was organized with the help of the local Knights of Columbus Council member Jim Krogman, Steve Snell and several local churches. They have been involved with the march over the last 20 plus years. The march was the first since the U.S. Supreme Court voted last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, handing abortion rights decisions to state governments. Jim Hantz, pastor of Open Door Baptist Church in Thompson Falls, said about the ruling, “This has...
Local 4-H members meet with legislators
Members and leaders of the Sanders County 4-H program helped to host the biennial 4-H Legislative Breakfast and Citizenship Seminar in Helena on Jan. 15-17. Members that attended were from the Plains South Side Sparks 4-H club including Melodie Cook, Mikiah Cook, John McNamara and Hannah Warnes. 10-year-old McNamara was chosen to be one of the guest speakers for the breakfast and he talked about how 4-H has opportunities for all and was given a standing ovation from the room. Mikiah Cook was selected to be on the planning committee for the event and was able to take part in...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/11/23 Road Hazard, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Welfare Check, Little Joe Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP, Frenchtown Units responded. Road Hazard, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. Medical Assistance Required, 5th Street, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded. Animal on Roadway, I-90 WB MM 44, Transferred call to MHP. Welfare Check, I-90 WB MM 15, Transferred call to MHP. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 3, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 30,...
Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
Conservation district board considers resort deck permit
Montana’s Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act, also known as the 310 Law, requires anyone planning to work in or near a year-round stream or river to obtain a permit. Private land or public property. High or low bank. From thinning brush and trees to removal of large rocks and fallen logs. Steps or stairs to access the water. Deck builds on a stream or riverbank. Placement of fill-material in the water or on the bank. A 310 Permit is needed and here is why. To prevent downstream neighbors from facing issues with a project. To ensure that fisheries and...
Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors
My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
Eggflation: St. Regis farm sees boost in egg sales
During the past year, seemingly every facet of life has been negatively impacted by rising consumer costs. People are feeling the pinch at the pump, in the department stores, rising insurance rates, their nest eggs, and now the most recent painful price hike even includes – Eggflation. You might want to hold off on that omelet you wanted for breakfast. The cost of a dozen large eggs has doubled to what you paid this time last year. In some states, it’s even tripled. According to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, in November of 2021 the average price for eggs was...
