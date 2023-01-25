ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Asha the Wolf, Captured in the U.S., to Be Shipped to Mexico

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) -Environmentalists on Wednesday protested U.S. government plans to transfer an endangered Mexican gray wolf captured in New Mexico to Mexico, saying it should be allowed to roam free and repopulate the Rockies. The she-wolf, named Asha by schoolchildren, was captured near Taos, New Mexico, on Sunday after...
Big Bull Elk Gets Wedged Between Two Trees Running At Full Speed

I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Watch a Menacing Grizzly Charge Down a Mountain and Harass 50+ Elk

Watch a Menacing Grizzly Charge Down a Mountain and Harass 50+ Elk. As terrifying as grizzly bears can be, their sheer strength and power are awe-inspiring. For being such large animals, they move incredibly fast. In this video, you get a clear view of the distance a grizzly can travel while hunting. These are opportunistic creatures, and during seasons when elk are born, they look in their hiding spots, usually in the sagebrush.
WATCH: Rare Black Wolf Howls on Snowy Mountain in Epic Video

Not sure if any sound out there is more iconic than the echoing reverberation of a wolf howl. Wolves are reportedly one of the loudest animals on earth, with their vocalizations ranging between 90 and 115 decibels. Their howls can be heard to some degree throughout a 50-mile radius. Wolves howl to establish territory and communicate with other wolves.
Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana

Talk about a heavyweight matchup between two of the most skilled scavengers in the entire animal kingdom… A bald eagle squares off with a coyote for for what’s left of a deer carcass. Two animals with a taste for deer meat, two animals who seize the opportunity to feast on fallen remains, but two animals that could not have more different reputations. The eagle being revered as an emblem for American patriotism… regal, elegant. The coyote coyote on the other […] The post Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever

Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
Man Captures Rare Drone Footage of a Moose Dropping its Antlers, Then Collects the Sheds

For the second time in a month, rare footage of a moose shedding its antlers has been captured on video. This time, Derek Burgoyne, a life-long shed hunter from New Brunswick, Canada, used a drone to record the moment a big bull shook off both sides of its impressive rack. Then he snowshoed in to retrieve his first ever matching pair of antlers, which had 17 points and weighed 45 pounds.
Birdwatching in Arizona: A guide to spotting hummingbirds in 2023

Birdwatching in Arizona is a wonderful way to explore the state’s unique, diverse habitats and observe some of its most beautiful feathered inhabitants. Arizona is home to a variety of hummingbirds and offers an excellent opportunity for birdwatchers to view these tiny birds year-round. From the Sonoran Desert to the sky islands of the Chiricahua Mountains, Arizona’s hummingbirds are a joy to behold. Here are just a few of several hummingbirds you can sight in Arizona throughout the year.
