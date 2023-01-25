An early Google employee, Stone worked on the Blogger team after its acquisition, ahead of helping co-found Twitter in 2006. He remained with Twitter for a number of years as the company grew to become adopted by millions of users worldwide. In 2011, as Twitter hit the 100 million active users mark, the entrepreneur left to pursue new projects with Obvious Corporation, a startup incubator and investment vehicle that had included fellow Twitter co-founder Evan Williams and former Twitter exec Jason Goldman. The venture most notably incubated the blogging platform Medium. However, in 2013, Stone and the others shifted their focus to individual startups. For Stone, that led to the creation of Jelly, a Q&A app and search engine that was later sold to Pinterest.

