Paintings Conservator Julian Baumgartner Talks Continuing His Family Legacy, Finding Creative Solutions, and Building an Online Community
Q&A with Julian Baumgarnter, conservator and owner of Baumgartner Fine Art Restoration. Tell me about Baumgartner Fine Art Restoration.My father, Rene Agass Baumgartner, was a Swiss-born man who started working with a conservator while he was in art school in the early 1970s, mostly as a means of survival. He started by cleaning and preparing materials, but as he learned more, he began a kind of formal apprenticeship in conservation. Years later, he moved to the United States and set up a shop in Chicago while he made art on the side. He slowly built his clientele through word of mouth—he...
hubpages.com
Importance of Arts and Design in Life
Arts and design are two fields that are closely related, but have distinct differences. Arts refer to the expression or application of human creative skills and imagination, typically in a visual form such as painting, sculpture, or literature. Design, on the other hand, refers to the planning and creation of products, structures, and systems with a specific purpose or function in mind.
Digital Line Producer (Part-Time)
Title: Digital Line Producer (Part-Time)Department: Digital CBS NEWS MINNESOTA is looking for a Digital Line Producer to work on WCCO's live streaming network and other digital outlets, managing and creating content for audiences. The content producer will work with a digital team managing, optimizing and timing live and on-demand video content for mobile, desktop and OTT platforms. The content producer works in coordination with News Managers and Broadcast Line Producers during live news programs, and takes on other responsibilities such as writing headlines, conducting interviews, editing and publishing video, and maximizing SEO and shareability of all content. RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT...
Rough Draft Atlanta
Publisher’s Note: AJFF Special Section
The February issue of the Reporter includes a special section produced in partnership with the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. Edited by Sammie Purcell, the 12-page supplement includes a note from AJFF Executive & Artistic Director Kenny Blank, a centerfold schedule of films, and Sammie’s “What can’t you miss” guide to the festival, which is now […] The post Publisher’s Note: AJFF Special Section appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Lead Photographer
Here's your chance to work for an exciting and dynamic news organization.
Machine translation startup predicts humanity's impending obsolescence
The rate at which machine translation improves is used to predict when the technological singularity will happen.
MedicalXpress
Unique MIT suit helps people better understand the aging experience
Visitors to MIT's AgeLab in the Center for Transportation and Logistics are greeted silently by a shiny mannequin in a jumpsuit and chunky red goggles, standing a little ominously in a glass-walled studio. While the mannequin itself cuts a striking appearance, it's the accessories under the jumpsuit that are the real attraction: a collection of weights and bungie cords, some unwieldy gloves, and a pair of Crocs with blocks of foam glued to the bottom of them—as well as the red goggles.
TechCrunch
Twitter co-founder Biz Stone joins board of audiovisual startup Chroma
An early Google employee, Stone worked on the Blogger team after its acquisition, ahead of helping co-found Twitter in 2006. He remained with Twitter for a number of years as the company grew to become adopted by millions of users worldwide. In 2011, as Twitter hit the 100 million active users mark, the entrepreneur left to pursue new projects with Obvious Corporation, a startup incubator and investment vehicle that had included fellow Twitter co-founder Evan Williams and former Twitter exec Jason Goldman. The venture most notably incubated the blogging platform Medium. However, in 2013, Stone and the others shifted their focus to individual startups. For Stone, that led to the creation of Jelly, a Q&A app and search engine that was later sold to Pinterest.
ctemag.com
The M30 Millturn’s long history
The M30 Millturn from WFL Millturn Technologies Inc. is one of the most popular and successful WFL machines in the extensive Millturn range. The classic Millturn complete machining centers ushered in a completely new era in their original version more than 25 years ago. After all, this machine was the...
hospimedica.com
100% of Future Surgeries Could Be Performed Using AR
Surgery using augmented reality (AR) is equally safe as traditional methods, although work still needs to be done to prove that it is as effective and as efficient, according to Dr. Timothy Witham, a professor of neurological surgery and orthopedic surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (Baltimore, MD, USA), who has performed the world’s first spinal surgery using AR with a head-mounted display. Dr. Witham is slated to join leading experts at Arab Health’s Future Health Summit on 2 February 2023 in Dubai where he will lead a discussion on the opportunities and benefits that alternate realities can offer to the healthcare industry, highlighting the available tools designed to make surgeries safer, more effective, faster and highly efficient.
Two Members of the Doors Sell Music, Publishing Rights to Primary Wave
Primary Wave Music has acquired the rights of two founding members of the Doors, guitarist Robby Krieger and late keyboardist Ray Manzarek, as they pertain to the band. The acquisition includes their interests in the group’s music publishing catalog, recordings, trademarks, and merchandise rights and income, among other things. The deal does not include the interests of late singer Jim Morrison or drummer John Densmore. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although a source tells Variety the numbers were “big.” While the original band was only active from its 1965 formation through Morrison’s death in 1971, it racked up a formidable...
Watch this metallic material move like the T-1000 from ‘Terminator 2’
Hmm. This scene looks very familiar. Wang and Pan, et al.A tiny figure made from the magenetoactive substance can jailbreak by shifting phases.
