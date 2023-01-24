Sidetrade: All-time record bookings in 2022, Revenue driven by international orders, up +13%

Read full article on original website
Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed
New appointments are available daily at 6 a.m., but migrants often are stymied by errors in the U.S. government's CBPOne mobile app.
Report: How banks can blend digital and human for superior customer experience
Digital banking capabilities have been steadily growing over the past decade. Indeed, what started with a website then extended to mobile, and today people use their smartphones as the norm. There is demand for robust and customer centric user experiences that are omni and opti-channel as a standard part of the service.
Ecospend’s “pay-by-bank” open banking tech drives HMRC app payments
Open banking payment provider Ecospend has revealed that £123 million in self-assessment open banking-powered payments were made via the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC, the UK government’s tax collection department) app between February and October last year. HMRC awarded the contract – its largest open banking contract at...
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Twinco Capital, Architect and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Spanish fintech Twinco Capital has...
UK fintech funding round-up: Caura, Themis and Keyzy
This week’s handy Friday funding round-up includes three UK-based fintech start-ups – Caura, Themis and Keyzy. Caura, an all-in-one car management app for UK drivers, has received £4 million in funding from Lloyds Banking Group. Caura’s mobile app brings together all driving-related payments in one place with...
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 27 January 2023
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. US crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. US-based cryptocurrency firm Genesis has filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure its lending business. In a statement,...
What the FinTech? | S.4 Episode 1 | Bankers like us
In the opening episode of season four of the What the Fintech? podcast, we’re joined by Leda Glyptis, chief client officer at 10x Banking and long-time FinTech Futures columnist, to chat about Leda’s new book – Bankers Like Us: Dispatches from an Industry in Transition – which will be launching on Wednesday 1 February and is available to order here (get a 20% discount with the FinTech Futures code FTF20).
Extension of the term of office of a Member of the Management Board of Bigbank AS
The supervisory board of Bigbank AS has decided on 25 January 2023 to extend the term of office of Mart Veskimägi as the member of the management board of Bigbank AS for another 3 years, beginning from the end of the previous term until 05 February 2026. The management...
Commerzbank files lawsuit against EY over €200m Wirecard losses
German banking group Commerzbank is suing accounting and consultancy firm EY over the €200 million in losses it incurred through the collapse of paytech Wirecard. Former fintech darling Wirecard imploded in 2020, filing for insolvency after disclosing a €1.9 billion hole in its accounts. Its collapse came after...
FinTech Futures Jobs: If you want to become a leader, become a feedback magnet first
While you might think working hard, networking and being a team player are sure-fire ways to ascend the career ladder at pace, one area that often gets overlooked is learning to maximise workplace feedback – or more specifically, becoming a “feedback magnet”. Originally coined by Shivani Berry,...
Crypto firm Luno lays off 35% of its workforce
Global cryptocurrency firm Luno has cut its workforce by 35%, impacting employees across all regions it operates in. In an internal message shared with Luno employees, Marcus Swanepoel, the company’s co-founder and CEO, cites the global economic downturn and an “even bigger” downturn in the tech sector, as well as a crypto winter “with a series of shocks” including the collapses of FTX and Three Arrows, as reasons behind the layoffs.
