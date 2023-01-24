ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sidetrade: All-time record bookings in 2022, Revenue driven by international orders, up +13%

By Distributed by Globe Newswire
fintechfutures.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fintechfutures.com

Report: How banks can blend digital and human for superior customer experience

Digital banking capabilities have been steadily growing over the past decade. Indeed, what started with a website then extended to mobile, and today people use their smartphones as the norm. There is demand for robust and customer centric user experiences that are omni and opti-channel as a standard part of the service.
fintechfutures.com

Ecospend’s “pay-by-bank” open banking tech drives HMRC app payments

Open banking payment provider Ecospend has revealed that £123 million in self-assessment open banking-powered payments were made via the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC, the UK government’s tax collection department) app between February and October last year. HMRC awarded the contract – its largest open banking contract at...
fintechfutures.com

ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Twinco Capital, Architect and more

At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Spanish fintech Twinco Capital has...
fintechfutures.com

UK fintech funding round-up: Caura, Themis and Keyzy

This week’s handy Friday funding round-up includes three UK-based fintech start-ups – Caura, Themis and Keyzy. Caura, an all-in-one car management app for UK drivers, has received £4 million in funding from Lloyds Banking Group. Caura’s mobile app brings together all driving-related payments in one place with...
The World

Opinion: Going green Is a palpable need but a tough transition

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — I first heard about global warming being attributable to human activity about 50 years ago. Back then, it was just a curiosity, a matter of academic discussion. It didn’t engage the environmental movement, which marshaled opposition to nuclear and firmly advocated coal as an alternative. Twenty years on, there was concern about global warming. I heard competing arguments about the threat at many locations, from Columbia University to the Aspen Institute. There was conflicting data from NASA and other...
fintechfutures.com

FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 27 January 2023

Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. US crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. US-based cryptocurrency firm Genesis has filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure its lending business. In a statement,...
fintechfutures.com

What the FinTech? | S.4 Episode 1 | Bankers like us

In the opening episode of season four of the What the Fintech? podcast, we’re joined by Leda Glyptis, chief client officer at 10x Banking and long-time FinTech Futures columnist, to chat about Leda’s new book – Bankers Like Us: Dispatches from an Industry in Transition – which will be launching on Wednesday 1 February and is available to order here (get a 20% discount with the FinTech Futures code FTF20).
fintechfutures.com

Commerzbank files lawsuit against EY over €200m Wirecard losses

German banking group Commerzbank is suing accounting and consultancy firm EY over the €200 million in losses it incurred through the collapse of paytech Wirecard. Former fintech darling Wirecard imploded in 2020, filing for insolvency after disclosing a €1.9 billion hole in its accounts. Its collapse came after...
fintechfutures.com

FinTech Futures Jobs: If you want to become a leader, become a feedback magnet first

While you might think working hard, networking and being a team player are sure-fire ways to ascend the career ladder at pace, one area that often gets overlooked is learning to maximise workplace feedback – or more specifically, becoming a “feedback magnet”. Originally coined by Shivani Berry,...
fintechfutures.com

Crypto firm Luno lays off 35% of its workforce

Global cryptocurrency firm Luno has cut its workforce by 35%, impacting employees across all regions it operates in. In an internal message shared with Luno employees, Marcus Swanepoel, the company’s co-founder and CEO, cites the global economic downturn and an “even bigger” downturn in the tech sector, as well as a crypto winter “with a series of shocks” including the collapses of FTX and Three Arrows, as reasons behind the layoffs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy