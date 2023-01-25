ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

‘Extraordinary’: Experts weigh in on Schweitzer case

By Jenn Boneza
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNAAB_0kQQWpd200

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts are calling the courts decision to exonerate Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland ‘extraordinary.’

Attorney Kenneth Lawson, the Co-Director for the Hawaii Innocence Project said the wrongful conviction devastated so many lives and added that it’s good to see justice has finally been served.

Cheers of relief rang through the courtroom after a Hawaii Island judge vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer’s murder conviction.

Lawson has been fighting for years to prove Schweitzer’s innocence.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s so, so emotional,” Lawson said holding back tears. “When you see someone who has been freed from a wrongful conviction, when you see somebody who’s been in prison for 24 years and innocent, gain their freedom, you know. It’s the reason why I went to law school.”

“Ian just wants to thank everybody, and he’s grateful he’s out.”

According to Lawson, this case is the perfect example of what can happen when prosecutors cooperate with the innocence project and truly care about seeking justice.

Former Attorney General Doug Chin said he has not seen a case like this in Hawaii.

“This is an extraordinary outcome on a very high profile case that has concerned people in Hawaii for over three decades.”

According to Chin, vacating the conviction means Schweitzer is no longer convicted for the murder of Dana Ireland. And, if the prosecutor wants to convict Schweitzer, he’d have to build a new case against him.

Attorney Megan Kau said that is unlikely to happen since the court dismissed the case without prejudice.

“Had the court dismissed the case with prejudice, the government would not be able to refile an indictment and recharge this defendant,” she explained.

Kau said prosecutor’s did not object which usually means they do not intend to reinstate Schweitzer for the same offense.

“Our hearts would have to go out to the victim’s family,” Chin said. “Anytime you have closure in a case where somebody’s convicted for a crime, that’s supposed to provide some sort of relief to a victim’s family. So, when you have something like this happen, then it is like reopening the wound.”

Lawson added that since the DNA evidence did not match the three men originally thought to have killed Dana Ireland, it is likely her killer is still out there.

As for Schweitzer, Lawson said he is relaxing Tuesday night, for the first time in more than two decades as a free man.

Comments / 4

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor charged with DUI

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui man who murdered his ex-girlfriend nearly a decade ago was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen...
WAILUKU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,052 COVID cases, 11 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 1,052 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week. There are 784 cases in Oahu, 120 on the Big Island, 73 on Maui, 56 on Kauai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 376,977 The state death toll rose to 1,786. […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

PBS Hawaii addresses staffing issues in state

Employers are hiring, but where are the workers? That’s what a new town hall program on PBS Hawaii is addressing. The show will also discuss impacts to consumers. “I think everybody is feeling it. Whether you’re in the hotel industry, the restaurant industry, the non-profit world, you just can’t find employees,” said PBS Hawaii President […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Forests for Life: Forests that Persist.

To persist means to remain unchanged or fixed in a specific condition or position. When it comes to managing Hawaii’s native forests, persistence is certainly required. In this episode of our year-long series, Forests for Life, in collaboration with the Department of Land and Natural Resources we take a deep dive into the Pu’u Maka’ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawai‘i Island. It is an outstanding example of a Forest that Persists, thanks to hard work and some luck in the face of a multitude of challenges.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Army Secretary in Hawaii as Military Leases Under Scrutiny

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS-- Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormouth, told a town hall she wasn't impressed with military housing at Schofield barracks. "You all have had power outages. There's no doubt that the underground water system here is aging considerably. There's no doubt that the electric grid has issues out here in Hawaii," Wormouth said.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

After signs are hacked, state warns changing roadwork message boards is illegal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning the public that changing an official roadwork message board is illegal. This comes after two signs were hacked both Tuesday and Wednesday night. DOT said going forward, contractors will change road sign passwords and upgrade security. Anyone caught changing a...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy