‘Extraordinary’: Experts weigh in on Schweitzer case

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts are calling the courts decision to exonerate Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland ‘extraordinary.’

Attorney Kenneth Lawson, the Co-Director for the Hawaii Innocence Project said the wrongful conviction devastated so many lives and added that it’s good to see justice has finally been served.

Cheers of relief rang through the courtroom after a Hawaii Island judge vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer’s murder conviction.

Lawson has been fighting for years to prove Schweitzer’s innocence.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s so, so emotional,” Lawson said holding back tears. “When you see someone who has been freed from a wrongful conviction, when you see somebody who’s been in prison for 24 years and innocent, gain their freedom, you know. It’s the reason why I went to law school.”

“Ian just wants to thank everybody, and he’s grateful he’s out.”

According to Lawson, this case is the perfect example of what can happen when prosecutors cooperate with the innocence project and truly care about seeking justice.

Former Attorney General Doug Chin said he has not seen a case like this in Hawaii.

“This is an extraordinary outcome on a very high profile case that has concerned people in Hawaii for over three decades.”

According to Chin, vacating the conviction means Schweitzer is no longer convicted for the murder of Dana Ireland. And, if the prosecutor wants to convict Schweitzer, he’d have to build a new case against him.

Attorney Megan Kau said that is unlikely to happen since the court dismissed the case without prejudice.

“Had the court dismissed the case with prejudice, the government would not be able to refile an indictment and recharge this defendant,” she explained.

Kau said prosecutor’s did not object which usually means they do not intend to reinstate Schweitzer for the same offense.

“Our hearts would have to go out to the victim’s family,” Chin said. “Anytime you have closure in a case where somebody’s convicted for a crime, that’s supposed to provide some sort of relief to a victim’s family. So, when you have something like this happen, then it is like reopening the wound.”

Lawson added that since the DNA evidence did not match the three men originally thought to have killed Dana Ireland, it is likely her killer is still out there.

As for Schweitzer, Lawson said he is relaxing Tuesday night, for the first time in more than two decades as a free man.