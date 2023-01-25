Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
On/off snow showers until the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Roads are quite slippery Thursday morning from last night’s snow. We’ll have this light snow in the morning, then it will drop to southern sections and end in the afternoon. Temperatures drop a little bit from the start of the day to the middle 20s for the PM hours. An inch or less of snow is anticipated from this departing system.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for SE Wisconsin goes into effect at 6 a.m.
Up to 2" of snow is likely through Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha counties. As it moves to the northeast we'll see light snow showers across the area.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Car accident causes power outage for 1,000 Wednesday
WEST BEND – A vehicle struck a utility pole support line at Highway 33 and Rolfs Avenue in West Bend Wednesday morning during slippery conditions, leading to a brief power outage for the surrounding area. The West Bend Police Department was notified at 8 a.m. Wednesday of a one-vehicle...
CBS 58
Fatal accident causes freeway closure in Racine County
YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 20 have now been re-opened. YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to the Racine County Sheriff's Department, I-94 north is currently closed due to a fatal accident. Northbound traffic is being told...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
wlip.com
Watch: Pleasant Prairie Squad Car Struck
(KENOSHA, WI)–Wednesday’s snowy weather caused several traffic crashes around the area. In one such incident, a Pleasant Prairie Police squad was damaged when it was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The crash was caught on squad cam video. It shows the officer driving in the predawn hours when...
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Poblocki moving to New Berlin
NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin. The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road. “The new location...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie police squad hit by oncoming car in snow
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Pleasant Prairie police squad was hit by an oncoming driver Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened while police were responding to a reported disturbance. Dashcam video, posted on the department's Facebook page, showed the squad's emergency lights reflecting off the falling snow. As the squad...
WGNtv.com
How much snow is in the Chicago forecast?
Snow is once again in the forecast for the Chicago area for late Tuesday and into Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chicago area Wednesday starting at 3 a.m. and running through 9 p.m. for some counties. Snow in Chicago: Track Snow Showers & Precip here.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Red Apple Elementary School in Racine
1/26 School Shout Out: Red Apple Elementary School in Racine. Good morning from fourth graders at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine. DELAYS, 34 MENTALLY AND 34 NORTHBOUND. >> GOOD MORNING, MY NAME IS MR. CHEN FROM RED APPLE SCHOOL. I’D LIKE TO WELCOME OUR FOURTH GRADE CLASS. >> GOOD MORNING!
1490wosh.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
Securing your truck's load in Wisconsin: How to avoid $124 fine
When transporting loads in the back of a truck or trailer, it's critically important to make sure all the items are secured properly.
Channel 3000
Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. An investigation reportedly showed the driver was traveling west when they lost control of their vehicle and...
Semi hauling wooden pallets rolls over on I-794: Lanes reopen
I-794 east is closed at Van Buren Street due to a rolled-over semi, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
nbc15.com
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash
TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in the Town of Jefferson, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, whose name has not been released, was heading west on State Hwy. 12 around 7:40 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle. The driver crossed into eastbound lanes where an oncoming truck swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the vehicles ended up colliding.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Police respond to situation on 12th Avenue and Wayne Road
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – West Bend Police are on scene at 12th Avenue and Wayne Road, just north of Park Avenue. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Neighbors said police had their guns drawn and were later looking for a man who fled his apartment on foot.
