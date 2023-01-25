Read full article on original website
Related
Intel Shares Drop on Weak Quarterly Results and Expectations for Another Quarter of Losses
Intel failed to meet estimates for the fourth quarter because of a steeper-than-expected falloff in PC chip sales. Guidance was soft as well. The company's revenue declined for a fourth period in a row as the PC market recedes after expanding in the Covid pandemic. Intel shares slid by as...
Nokia Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q4; Margin Expands Courtesy Nokia Tech; Boosts Dividend
Nokia Corp NOK reported a fourth-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 16% year-on-year (11% in constant currency) to €7.45 billion. Network Infrastructure sales grew 14% Y/Y in CC. Cloud and Network Services sales increased by 5% Y/Y in CC, while Nokia Tech rose 82% Y/Y as a long-term licensee exercised an option.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Microsoft Takes $800 Million Charge for Layoffs, Revenue Growth Slows to Lowest Rate Since 2016
Microsoft reported its slowest top-line growth in more than six years, with total revenue inching up 2% for the December 2022 quarter, and took an $800 million charge related to its layoff of 10,000 employees. Last week the tech giant announced it was eliminating 10,000 positions, about 5% of its global workforce, amid signs of an economic slowdown. All told, Microsoft took a $1.17 billion charge for severance, “hardware-related impairment” and lease consolidation costs for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Microsoft announced revenue of $52.7 billion, up 2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter,...
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
decrypt.co
Tesla Reports $34M Impairment Charge on Bitcoin Holdings in Q4 2022
Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company kept its Bitcoin position steady in the previous quarter, however, the value of the investment declined. In its latest earnings report released Wednesday, Tesla revealed it had neither bought nor sold any Bitcoin in the final quarter of 2022. The electric car manufacturer, however,...
1 Growth Stock Down 15% to Buy Right Now
Apple's shares, underperforming the overall market, represent a compelling opportunity.
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
Investopedia
Tesla Notes Interest Rate Concerns as Revenue Soars
Tesla (TSLA) released earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022 after the closing bell on Jan. 25, 2023. The electric vehicle manufacturer reported its highest ever quarterly revenue and beat profit estimates. The company highlighted uncertainties about the macroeconomic environment, particularly the impact of higher interest rates. Tesla (TSLA)...
Boeing Reports Disappointing Q4 Earnings, But CEO Sees 'Explosive Start' To 2023 In Company's 'Sweet Spot'
Boeing Co BA shares are taking off after being trapped on the runway for most of the morning. The company turned in disappointing fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, but CEO Dave Calhoun says the planemaker has tailwinds under its wings. "If we look at the way we finished the quarter, we...
NASDAQ
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Tesla (TSLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.17%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings Lag, 2023 View Solid, Stock Up
United Rentals, Inc.’s URI shares gained 4.39% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 25, following fourth-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis on the back of sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business.
Zacks.com
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y
WOLF - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents per share. Revenues of $216.1 million were up 24.8% year over year...
Elevator-maker Kone to axe 1,000 jobs, sees recovery in Asia
HELSINKI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator-maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) said on Thursday it would slash up to 1,000 jobs globally to cut costs and it expects demand to pick up in its main market China and elsewhere in Asia this year.
financemagnates.com
IG Sees 10% Revenue Jump in H1 FY23, Extends Share Buyback Program
IG Group (LON: IGG) closed six months ended 30 November 2022, which is the first half of the financial year 2023, with total revenue of £519.1 million and pre-tax profits of £240.5 million. While the revenue jumped 10 percent year-over-year, the pre-tax profits slightly decreased by 2 percent.
labpulse.com
Abbott CEO expects high single-digit sales growth excluding COVID-19 revenues in 2023
Abbott Chairman and CEO Robert Ford on Wednesday said he sees an easing of challenges impacting the company’s businesses at the start of 2023 and anticipates organic sales growth this year in the high single digits, excluding COVID-19 testing sales. The Abbott Park, IL-based company reported fourth-quarter sales of...
Comments / 0