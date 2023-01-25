ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Variety

Microsoft Takes $800 Million Charge for Layoffs, Revenue Growth Slows to Lowest Rate Since 2016

Microsoft reported its slowest top-line growth in more than six years, with total revenue inching up 2% for the December 2022 quarter, and took an $800 million charge related to its layoff of 10,000 employees. Last week the tech giant announced it was eliminating 10,000 positions, about 5% of its global workforce, amid signs of an economic slowdown. All told, Microsoft took a $1.17 billion charge for severance, “hardware-related impairment” and lease consolidation costs for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Microsoft announced revenue of $52.7 billion, up 2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter,...
CBS San Francisco

Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
TEXAS STATE
decrypt.co

Tesla Reports $34M Impairment Charge on Bitcoin Holdings in Q4 2022

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company kept its Bitcoin position steady in the previous quarter, however, the value of the investment declined. In its latest earnings report released Wednesday, Tesla revealed it had neither bought nor sold any Bitcoin in the final quarter of 2022. The electric car manufacturer, however,...
Zacks.com

PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
FLORIDA STATE
Investopedia

Tesla Notes Interest Rate Concerns as Revenue Soars

Tesla (TSLA) released earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022 after the closing bell on Jan. 25, 2023. The electric vehicle manufacturer reported its highest ever quarterly revenue and beat profit estimates. The company highlighted uncertainties about the macroeconomic environment, particularly the impact of higher interest rates. Tesla (TSLA)...
NASDAQ

Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Tesla (TSLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.17%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings Lag, 2023 View Solid, Stock Up

United Rentals, Inc.’s URI shares gained 4.39% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 25, following fourth-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis on the back of sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business.
Zacks.com

Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y

WOLF - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents per share. Revenues of $216.1 million were up 24.8% year over year...
financemagnates.com

IG Sees 10% Revenue Jump in H1 FY23, Extends Share Buyback Program

IG Group (LON: IGG) closed six months ended 30 November 2022, which is the first half of the financial year 2023, with total revenue of £519.1 million and pre-tax profits of £240.5 million. While the revenue jumped 10 percent year-over-year, the pre-tax profits slightly decreased by 2 percent.
labpulse.com

Abbott CEO expects high single-digit sales growth excluding COVID-19 revenues in 2023

Abbott Chairman and CEO Robert Ford on Wednesday said he sees an easing of challenges impacting the company’s businesses at the start of 2023 and anticipates organic sales growth this year in the high single digits, excluding COVID-19 testing sales. The Abbott Park, IL-based company reported fourth-quarter sales of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy