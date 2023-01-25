ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
localocnews.com

Planning Commission Finds Pros, Cons in Permit Streamlining Amendment

At its last meeting on Jan. 18, the City of San Clemente’s Planning Commission reviewed a zoning amendment intended to streamline the permitting process for residents and contractors, and it will do so again in March. Back in June 2022, the commission reviewed staff ideas for opportunities to speed...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Green Ribbon Environmental Committee Seeks to Fill Member-at-Large Positions

The City of Irvine is accepting applications to fill two member-at-large and two student vacancies on the Green Ribbon Environmental Committee. The committee advises the City Council and makes recommendations on matters related to energy, recycling and waste management, mobility, open space, and water issues. Applicants may be an Irvine...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Mayors and City Council majorities in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach endorse Scott Baugh for Congress

Republican congressional candidate Scott Baugh (CA-47) has earned endorsements from the Mayors of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, as well as Republicans serving the city councils in both cities. Mayor Tony Strickland stated, “Scott’s commitment to the Huntington Beach community has been evident for the 32 years that he has...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Chairman Donald P. Wagner gets County to support SB 44: fentanyl-fighting legislation

Chairman Donald P. Wagner of the Orange County Board of Supervisors called for the County’s support of Senator Umberg’s bill: SB 44 Alexandra’s Law. The bill continues the County’s fight against fentanyl, and potentially will save lives. California’s fentanyl penalties are too lax. The Board’s action authorizes Chairman Wagner to communicate County support for the bill to Senator Umberg and the state legislature.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from Steve Frank at February breakfast meeting

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Long Beach Republican Women Federated would “love” to have you attend their February 11, 2023, breakfast meeting. Senior Contributing Editor of California Political News and Views Steve Frank will be the featured speaker and share his views on issues affecting the Golden State. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. followed by a “hearty” scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach Police Lieutenant Shaleana Benson promoted to Commander

Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Shaleana Benson, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Jan. 28, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander Benson as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Community Outreach, Response, and...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach partners with AARP to offer free tax assistance

The City of Seal Beach in partnership with AARP is offering free tax assistance for taxpayers ages 50 and over. Appointments take place every Monday from February 6 – April 10 from 8:30am – 10:45am at OCFA Fire Station 48 located at 3131 N Gate Road, Seal Beach 90740. Appointments are 45 minutes in length and can be made by contacting the Seal Beach Recreation and Community Services Department at the following:
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

RSVP now for Lakewood State of the City Luncheon

Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

AAUW Long Beach to hear from Reena Hajat Carroll on February 4, 2023

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Long Beach’s Saturday, February 4th program will continue our work in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Featured speaker will be Reena Hajat Carroll, the Executive Director for the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ). She will talk about bias and identity and their important work with youth in cross-racial groups. CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through education, training and advocacy for youth and adults in and around greater Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 27, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 27, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. High temperatures are expected to drop sharply at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Amtrak to Resume Weekend Passenger Service Through San Clemente

As the work to stabilize the railway in south San Clemente continues, commuter train service aboard the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is scheduled to resume weekend service between Orange County and San Diego starting on Feb. 4, Amtrak announced this week. Passenger rail operations between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Upcoming events: St. Isidore Historical Plaza Garage Sale on Jan. 28

Drop by the Plaza on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will be all kinds of items for sale in the Hall and on the patio at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. Find vintage and gently-used treasures!. All proceeds will go towards the support of St. Isidore Historical Plaza. St. Isidore Historical...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Reata Glen Resident Organizes Donation Drive for Military Families

Becky Mauger lives in a retirement community, but that doesn’t mean she’s resting on her laurels. Mauger and other residents at Reata Glen have been busy collecting donations that they will give to military families in need on Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Andrew’s by the Sea United Methodist Church in San Clemente during a baby shower-themed event.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

