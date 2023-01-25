Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Newport Beach City Council Holds Special Planning Session Saturday, Jan. 28
The Newport Beach City Council has called for a special meeting on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. that will serve as a Planning Session to discuss current and upcoming city business and projects. The meeting will be held on the Council Chambers at 100 Civic Center Dr. The City...
Planning Commission Finds Pros, Cons in Permit Streamlining Amendment
At its last meeting on Jan. 18, the City of San Clemente’s Planning Commission reviewed a zoning amendment intended to streamline the permitting process for residents and contractors, and it will do so again in March. Back in June 2022, the commission reviewed staff ideas for opportunities to speed...
Green Ribbon Environmental Committee Seeks to Fill Member-at-Large Positions
The City of Irvine is accepting applications to fill two member-at-large and two student vacancies on the Green Ribbon Environmental Committee. The committee advises the City Council and makes recommendations on matters related to energy, recycling and waste management, mobility, open space, and water issues. Applicants may be an Irvine...
Mayors and City Council majorities in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach endorse Scott Baugh for Congress
Republican congressional candidate Scott Baugh (CA-47) has earned endorsements from the Mayors of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, as well as Republicans serving the city councils in both cities. Mayor Tony Strickland stated, “Scott’s commitment to the Huntington Beach community has been evident for the 32 years that he has...
Council to Hold New Election of Mayor Pro Tem Amid Debate over Voting Process
Because of questions over the election process that led to the appointment of Councilmember Steve Knoblock as mayor pro tem for 2023, the San Clemente City Council will conduct a new election at its next meeting on Feb. 7. Councilmember Victor Cabral motioned for the new election early on in...
Chairman Donald P. Wagner gets County to support SB 44: fentanyl-fighting legislation
Chairman Donald P. Wagner of the Orange County Board of Supervisors called for the County’s support of Senator Umberg’s bill: SB 44 Alexandra’s Law. The bill continues the County’s fight against fentanyl, and potentially will save lives. California’s fentanyl penalties are too lax. The Board’s action authorizes Chairman Wagner to communicate County support for the bill to Senator Umberg and the state legislature.
The Santa Ana police union is taking aim at two women of color on the Santa Ana City Council
Gerry Serrano, President of the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA), has filed recall campaign committees against two of the women on the Santa Ana City Council – Jessie Lopez and Thai Viet Phan. Both are minorities and women of color. Serrano’s beef has to do with the new...
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from Steve Frank at February breakfast meeting
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Long Beach Republican Women Federated would “love” to have you attend their February 11, 2023, breakfast meeting. Senior Contributing Editor of California Political News and Views Steve Frank will be the featured speaker and share his views on issues affecting the Golden State. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. followed by a “hearty” scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
Kim Bernice Nguyen announces campaign for California’s 45th Congressional District
Garden Grove City Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen announced her campaign for the U.S House of Representatives, running in her home district of CA-45, where she grew up, attended local public schools, and has served for two terms on the Garden Grove City Council. Upon announcing her campaign, Ms. Nguyen stated:
Long Beach Police Lieutenant Shaleana Benson promoted to Commander
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Shaleana Benson, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Jan. 28, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander Benson as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Community Outreach, Response, and...
Seal Beach partners with AARP to offer free tax assistance
The City of Seal Beach in partnership with AARP is offering free tax assistance for taxpayers ages 50 and over. Appointments take place every Monday from February 6 – April 10 from 8:30am – 10:45am at OCFA Fire Station 48 located at 3131 N Gate Road, Seal Beach 90740. Appointments are 45 minutes in length and can be made by contacting the Seal Beach Recreation and Community Services Department at the following:
Docent Society Intends to Help with National Historic Preservation Month Celebrations
The San Juan Capistrano Cultural Heritage Commission approved a proposal from the San Juan Capistrano Docent Society to help with National Historic Preservation Month recognition this coming May. Commissioners discussed the assistance on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Celebrations will be held in May in Downtown San Juan Capistrano on a to-be-determined...
RSVP now for Lakewood State of the City Luncheon
Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
AAUW Long Beach to hear from Reena Hajat Carroll on February 4, 2023
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Long Beach’s Saturday, February 4th program will continue our work in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Featured speaker will be Reena Hajat Carroll, the Executive Director for the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ). She will talk about bias and identity and their important work with youth in cross-racial groups. CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through education, training and advocacy for youth and adults in and around greater Long Beach.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 27, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 27, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. High temperatures are expected to drop sharply at...
Life Savers Foundation of OC Raises $400K at Inaugural Gala Held at Balboa Bay Resort
The Grand Ballroom of the Balboa Bay Resort came to life Thursday, Jan. 19 as some 300 guests attended the inaugural celebration of the new nonprofit organization, The Life Savers Foundation of Orange County. The Life Savers Foundation began in 2017 when Laguna Beach businesswoman Heidi Miller stepped forward to...
Amtrak to Resume Weekend Passenger Service Through San Clemente
As the work to stabilize the railway in south San Clemente continues, commuter train service aboard the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is scheduled to resume weekend service between Orange County and San Diego starting on Feb. 4, Amtrak announced this week. Passenger rail operations between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and...
Santa Ana permitted events and street closures set for Jan. 26 – Feb. 4
Santa Ana Boulevard between Mortimer and Lacy streets. Loud nighttime work as early as 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Full closure 4 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Closure will be in place 24 hours a day for the next six weeks. Full Intersection Closure at 19th and Greenleaf...
Upcoming events: St. Isidore Historical Plaza Garage Sale on Jan. 28
Drop by the Plaza on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will be all kinds of items for sale in the Hall and on the patio at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. Find vintage and gently-used treasures!. All proceeds will go towards the support of St. Isidore Historical Plaza. St. Isidore Historical...
Reata Glen Resident Organizes Donation Drive for Military Families
Becky Mauger lives in a retirement community, but that doesn’t mean she’s resting on her laurels. Mauger and other residents at Reata Glen have been busy collecting donations that they will give to military families in need on Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Andrew’s by the Sea United Methodist Church in San Clemente during a baby shower-themed event.
