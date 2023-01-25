ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
sportszion.com

“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial

Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
Boxing Scene

Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'

Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
Boxing Scene

Can Beterbiev Cross Yarde To Bivol?

Puncher’s chance is an old adage in boxing. Typically offered as a respectful nod to the possibility of victory for an otherwise solid professional, what it really means is something else. When people say puncher’s chance, what they’re probably really saying is “I don’t think that dude has a...
Boxing Scene

Wilder Says Fury-Usyk 50/50 Fight: 'Depends On Who's Gonna Cheat The Hardest'

Deontay Wilder is undecisive about who’ll win in a potential fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and Ring Magazine titlist Oleksandr Usyk. The two heavyweights are slated to meet sometime this spring for an undisputed bout. But when offering his opinion, Wilder delivered...
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: Andy Ruiz Doesn't Have Enough To Beat Me!

Deontay Wilder’s confidence is reigning supreme once again. The former WBC heavyweight champion got back into the win column in October when he crushed former sparring partner Robert Helenius in one round. The victory stopped a two-fight losing streak for Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who’d suffered consecutive stoppage defeats...
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Official - March 25, MGM Grand, Showtime PPV

Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will meet in a high-stakes, 12-round showdown to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Wants Andy Ruiz Final Eliminator To Come Off

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is hoping that everything comes together for a planned final eliminator against former unified champion Andy Ruiz. In 2022, the WBC ordered a four-man tournament to establish a new mandatory challenger to current champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz won a twelve round unanimous decision over...
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury’s latest offer for Francis Ngannou the ‘dumbest idea in sports history’

Francis Ngannou is in pursuit of bigger and better opportunities post-UFC. Interest in a fight between the former UFC heavyweight champion and the reigning heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury has been boiling since mid-2022. MMA’s baddest man on the planet was on the mend from knee surgery all of last year, but still made his intentions clear up until his eventual UFC release earlier this month.

