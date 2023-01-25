Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
sportszion.com
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Anthony Yarde? Record, stats & bio for Artur Beterbiev opponent in 2023 boxing fight
The blue touchpaper will be lit when fellow power punchers Anthony Yarde and Artur Beterbiev clash for the latter’s IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight titles at the Wembley Arena in London on Saturday. Despite having home advantage, the 31-year-old Yarde enters as a prohibitive underdog against the fearsome...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'
Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
ng-sportingnews.com
Where Artur Beterbiev's perfect KO rate & record places him among boxing's best punchers in 2023
On Saturday night, at the Wembley Arena in London, Artur Beterbiev will defend his unified light heavyweight championship against British challenger Anthony Yarde. It is a battle of ferocious punchers that almost no one expects to go the 12-round distance. The attribute of punching power is always welcome in professional...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Reportedly Not Happening After Contention Disputes Amongst Fighters
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana is apparently not happening anytime soon. The UFC was planning on booking the 135-pound title matchup between the pair at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event. However, according to a recent report from Combate, the UFC was unable to make that fight happen. Nunes...
Boxing Scene
Can Beterbiev Cross Yarde To Bivol?
Puncher’s chance is an old adage in boxing. Typically offered as a respectful nod to the possibility of victory for an otherwise solid professional, what it really means is something else. When people say puncher’s chance, what they’re probably really saying is “I don’t think that dude has a...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Power Slap League on tonight? How to watch episode two of controversial Dana White show
On January 18, fans of AEW Dynamite were ready to watch a re-run of Young Sheldon when, instead, a slap fighting show was on after. It will be more of the same tonight, January 25, when the Power Slap League returns to action. The second episode of Dana White’s Power...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Says Fury-Usyk 50/50 Fight: 'Depends On Who's Gonna Cheat The Hardest'
Deontay Wilder is undecisive about who’ll win in a potential fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and Ring Magazine titlist Oleksandr Usyk. The two heavyweights are slated to meet sometime this spring for an undisputed bout. But when offering his opinion, Wilder delivered...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: Andy Ruiz Doesn't Have Enough To Beat Me!
Deontay Wilder’s confidence is reigning supreme once again. The former WBC heavyweight champion got back into the win column in October when he crushed former sparring partner Robert Helenius in one round. The victory stopped a two-fight losing streak for Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who’d suffered consecutive stoppage defeats...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Official - March 25, MGM Grand, Showtime PPV
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will meet in a high-stakes, 12-round showdown to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Deontay Wilder slams Anthony Joshua for ducking fight, predicts winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
Not only is Deontay Wilder one of the hardest-hitting punchers in boxing today, but he also has one of the biggest personalities in the sport. He is not afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to the state of the heavyweight division and those who have crossed him before.
CBS Sports
2023 UFC event schedule: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane on tap
The UFC lightweight championship is not the only thing at stake when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski meet in the center of the Octagon at UFC 284 on Saturday, Feb. 11. The two champions will fight for the right to call themselves the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. Makhachev set...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Wants Andy Ruiz Final Eliminator To Come Off
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is hoping that everything comes together for a planned final eliminator against former unified champion Andy Ruiz. In 2022, the WBC ordered a four-man tournament to establish a new mandatory challenger to current champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz won a twelve round unanimous decision over...
UFC free fight: Islam Makhachev submits Charles Oliveira to win lightweight title
Islam Makhachev did what many thought was improbable in his most recent trip to the octagon. Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira, the man with the most submission wins in UFC history, in the main event of UFC 280 this past October in Abu Dhabi. It was a dominant performance in which...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury’s latest offer for Francis Ngannou the ‘dumbest idea in sports history’
Francis Ngannou is in pursuit of bigger and better opportunities post-UFC. Interest in a fight between the former UFC heavyweight champion and the reigning heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury has been boiling since mid-2022. MMA’s baddest man on the planet was on the mend from knee surgery all of last year, but still made his intentions clear up until his eventual UFC release earlier this month.
ng-sportingnews.com
Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul live score, updates, highlights for Australian Open semi final
Tommy Paul will have his work cut out for him in his first Australian Open semi-final as he comes up against nine-time winner Novak Djokovic, who has been in impressive form in Melbourne. The duo will take to the court after the Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas match, where they...
