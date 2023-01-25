Read full article on original website
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online
Manchester United travel to Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight as Erik ten Hag looks to steer his side one step closer to ending their trophy doubt.United have not won a trophy since 2017 - their longest drought in 40 years - but are two matches away from getting the chance to end their six-year wait for silverware.LIVE! Follow Nottingham Forest vs Manchester UtdForest have reached their first League Cup semi-final in 31 years and after ending their wait for top-flight football Steve Cooper’s side will be hoping to give their fans another...
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager
Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
'Bielsa revitalised Leeds'
BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope covered the Yorkshire club in depth when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm. With Bielsa now linked with the vacant role at Everton, Pope gave his take to BBC Radio Merseyside.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net
Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
Rashford stars as Man Utd crush Forest to close in on League Cup final
Marcus Rashford scored a dazzling solo goal as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday to virtually book a place at Wembley next month. Newcastle, chasing their first domestic trophy since 1955, beat Southampton 1-0 on Tuesday in their first-leg match.. jw/lp
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
League Cup semifinal: Newcastle score first-leg win away to Southampton
Newcastle are 90 minutes away from the League Cup final after securing a 1-0 victory away to Southampton in leg 1 of the sides’ semifinal at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday. The second leg at St. James’ Park is in one week’s time, next Tuesday, Jan. 31. Southampton will face Blackpool in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday, while Newcastle rest after going out to Sheffield Wednesday in the 3rd round.
FA Cup fourth-round TV games: Watch live matches on BBC including Walsall v Leicester, Accrington v Leeds & Wrexham v Sheff Utd
Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea target Onana, Newcastle want Gordon and Arsenal could sign £75m Caicedo
Everton’s lack of form and seeming problems behind the scenes could have a negative effect on the squad as the big Premier League sides come knocking in search of players. Chelsea have lined up Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana as a potential option in case they cannot get a deal for Enzo Fernandez over the line - which seems increasingly more likely as the window draws to a close. Newcastle are also hovering and have made Anthony Gordon their main focus. The Everton forward missed two days of training as Newcastle prepared a £40m bid for the 21-year-old but the...
FA Cup 4th round TV games: Which matches are on BBC and ITV? Tottenham, Liverpool & Man City details
The FA Cup fourth round is on its way and there are seven exciting ties free to watch in the United Kingdom.
Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FA Cup match
The 2022/23 Premier League title race promises to be one of the most exciting in years as defending champions Manchester City chase down Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's Young Guns have stormed out in front at the top of the table, leaving Pep Guardiola and City playing catch up, ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means...
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa: Player ratings as Gunners ease into Continental Cup semi finals
Player ratings from the Continental Cup quarter final clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa.
Liverpool: Three men arrested for alleged homophobic chanting in Chelsea match at Anfield
Merseyside Police arrested three men for alleged homophobic chanting during Liverpool's draw with Chelsea. One was arrested inside Anfield and two outside the ground for three separate incidents on Saturday. The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment, alarm or distress. The 37-year-old...
Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul live score, updates, highlights for Australian Open semi final
Tommy Paul will have his work cut out for him in his first Australian Open semi-final as he comes up against nine-time winner Novak Djokovic, who has been in impressive form in Melbourne. The duo will take to the court after the Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas match, where they...
Wout Weghorst Is Playing His Role At Manchester United Perfectly
Manchester United completed the loan signing of Wout Weghorst this month as the 6 foot 6 striker joined the club from Burnley. Weghorst has been brought in as an extra option for United but has been given a specific role. For anyone that may have watched the Dutchman at his...
