Earlier this month, Gov. Jared Polis delivered his fifth State of the State address to the Colorado General Assembly. This speech, given at the start of each year, is always an important occasion to hear from the governor on what the state has achieved and what issues the administration will prioritize in the year ahead. This year’s address, however, carried more weight since it was designed to chart a course for Colorado going into the state’s 150th anniversary in 2026. Polis laid out a bold agenda that reflects the key issues on the minds of Coloradans.

