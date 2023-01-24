ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall with more earnings in the queue

U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each barreled down roughly 0.5% at the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.4%. Among specific names...
NASDAQ

Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ

OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target

In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Entrepreneur

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20

The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
WGAU

Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Steamrolls Past $150-Mark In Thursday's Premarket Amid Earnings Prop

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares were soaring in premarket trading on Thursday. What Happened: The upside comes after the electric vehicle maker reported earnings per share and revenue ahead of consensus estimates. While formally guiding deliveries to 1.8 million units for 2023, CEO Elon Musk said the company’s internal target was around two million units. This would mean the long-term deliveries target for 50% growth will likely be hit.
NASDAQ

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why

Investors might want to bet on OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
NASDAQ

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Benzinga

Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th

IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
NASDAQ

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.11, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate...
NASDAQ

Matthews International (MATW) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Matthews International (MATW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.16%. A quarter...
Benzinga

The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
NASDAQ

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A quarter...

