New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Buy Tesla stock ahead of the EV maker's earnings as the softer demand story is largely priced in, analyst says
Tesla stock had a bad run in 2022 but now's the time to buy, Canaccord Genuity senior analyst George Gianarikas said this week.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall with more earnings in the queue
U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each barreled down roughly 0.5% at the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.4%. Among specific names...
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20
The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
Tesla Stock Steamrolls Past $150-Mark In Thursday's Premarket Amid Earnings Prop
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares were soaring in premarket trading on Thursday. What Happened: The upside comes after the electric vehicle maker reported earnings per share and revenue ahead of consensus estimates. While formally guiding deliveries to 1.8 million units for 2023, CEO Elon Musk said the company’s internal target was around two million units. This would mean the long-term deliveries target for 50% growth will likely be hit.
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Investors might want to bet on OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally
The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.11, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate...
Matthews International (MATW) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Matthews International (MATW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.16%. A quarter...
Will Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS), which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This company...
Wall Street Analysts Believe Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Could Rally 73.02%: Here's is How to Trade
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) closed the last trading session at $12.86, gaining 94.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.25 indicates a 73% upside potential.
The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A quarter...
