Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
opb.org
As colleges seek new normal, Oregon State weighs academic expectations and compassion on campus
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s been more than a year since many Oregon public universities officially brought students back into the classroom. But Zoe Arinsberg feels students like them are still getting back in the swing of academics. Arinsberg, a fourth-year student at Oregon State...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturers, will lay off 7% of staff
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturing employers, said Wednesday it plans to lay off 7% of its workforce as it responds to cooling market demand and restrictions on sales to China. Lam makes tools for semiconductor production. The Silicon Valley company has about 4,000 employees at its 52-acre...
Oregon commits see changes in final release of the Top 247
The final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class are in for the Top 247, and the Oregon Ducks have seen plenty of movement. Here is a recap of the big moves for the Ducks. Oregon saw one of its two 5-star commits in the 247Sports Ranking drop to a 4-star. Matayo Uiagalelei dropped from No. 17 overall to No. 47 overall. Oregon's other 5-star commit Jurrion Dickey landed at No. 18 overall and retained his 5-star status.
Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness
Hundreds of mayors, city councilors and city employees from around Oregon descended on Salem on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers for hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness and housing shortages. Local leaders are pushing a proposal from the Oregon Mayors Association for nearly $125 million in annual funding for cities to address homelessness. They face […] The post Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
klcc.org
Knight Campus Phase 2 has a shaky start in Eugene
The second phase of the University of Oregon’s Knight Campus is underway in Eugene. UO said the project will double the capacity for biomedical research and development. Artist renderings show the four-story 185,000 square foot building will have a skybridge across the millrace, connecting it to the first building on Franklin Boulevard. A timeline shows construction beginning this spring, with occupancy slated for winter, 2025.
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
klcc.org
Transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene, and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
lanecc.edu
Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
klcc.org
Eugene amends its industrial noise ordinance with one processing plant in mind
For years, residents in some north Eugene neighborhoods have complained about a disturbing buzzing noise coming from a wood laminating plant. On Monday, the City Council voted to amend the code for commercial and industrial noise to include low-frequency sounds. Angelique Orman lives on Park Avenue near River Road, a...
OF Owen Diodati on transferring to Oregon: 'This is the best decision I've ever made'
For the past two seasons in Eugene, Oregon's right fielders have highlighted the teams' offensive production. As a result, Aaron Zavala was a second-round selection by the Texas Rangers, and Anthony Hall was a fourth-round pick by the New York Yankees. Zavala hit nearly .400 (.392) in his final season...
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
wholecommunity.news
City Council is unanimous: ‘Let our people sleep’
The Eugene City Council unanimously updates its noise ordinance to regulate the low-frequency sounds from Zip-O-Laminators' industrial planer. The state again fails on enforcement, and the city of Eugene will now bear the cost. The council adopted parts of Oregon’s noise ordinance applying to the low-frequency sound waves coming from Zip-O-Laminators. Residents in the path of Zip-O’s industrial planer say it has been waking them up for years. On Jan. 23:
klcc.org
Springfield Utility Board cannot claim competitor's territory, new ruling says
The Springfield Utility Board cannot claim territory or facilities from a local competitor, according to a recent ruling. There are roughly 200 homes in the Natron Area, near the edge of Springfield city limits. Currently, they receive electricity from the Emerald People’s Utility District. However, since the city incorporated...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
kcfmradio.com
New Director For Peace Harbor Foundation; Paving North on 101; Crow High School Threat; Winter Music Festival
PeaceHealth has announced that it has hired a full time director for the Peace Harbor Medical Center Foundation. This is the second time in a year the position has been filled. The foundation has announced the hiring of Dave Rigsby. Rigsby formerly worked with Willamette university and has been working with Oregon Tech companies like Intel and Corsource. Rigsby will work closely with providers and leaders at Peace Harbor to develop strategies and programs that will serve the hospital and support the Foundation. PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center Foundation assists the not-for-profit hospital in supplying equipment as well as upgrades and remodels to facilities and for education and training for staff. Rigsby will begin his role on January 30th.
klcc.org
LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities
Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
eugeneweekly.com
‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’
“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
kezi.com
Local gun shop closes doors, saying Measure 114 is to blame
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A local gun store has shut down shop, and the owner says Measure 114 is to blame. 'GunRunner Arms' in Junction City closed their doors for good on Saturday, January 21. According to their website, they have the following statement:. "Store permanently closed! It has been...
The Ducks make a good impression on QB Luke Moga's Junior Day visit
The Oregon Ducks are tracking one of the state of Arizona's top prospects on the offensive side of the football for the class of 2024. Recently, the 3-star quarterback was on.
