PeaceHealth has announced that it has hired a full time director for the Peace Harbor Medical Center Foundation. This is the second time in a year the position has been filled. The foundation has announced the hiring of Dave Rigsby. Rigsby formerly worked with Willamette university and has been working with Oregon Tech companies like Intel and Corsource. Rigsby will work closely with providers and leaders at Peace Harbor to develop strategies and programs that will serve the hospital and support the Foundation. PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center Foundation assists the not-for-profit hospital in supplying equipment as well as upgrades and remodels to facilities and for education and training for staff. Rigsby will begin his role on January 30th.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO