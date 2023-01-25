ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Oregon commits see changes in final release of the Top 247

The final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class are in for the Top 247, and the Oregon Ducks have seen plenty of movement. Here is a recap of the big moves for the Ducks. Oregon saw one of its two 5-star commits in the 247Sports Ranking drop to a 4-star. Matayo Uiagalelei dropped from No. 17 overall to No. 47 overall. Oregon's other 5-star commit Jurrion Dickey landed at No. 18 overall and retained his 5-star status.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness

Hundreds of mayors, city councilors and city employees from around Oregon descended on Salem on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers for hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness and housing shortages.  Local leaders are pushing a proposal from the Oregon Mayors Association for nearly $125 million in annual funding for cities to address homelessness. They face […] The post Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
klcc.org

Knight Campus Phase 2 has a shaky start in Eugene

The second phase of the University of Oregon’s Knight Campus is underway in Eugene. UO said the project will double the capacity for biomedical research and development. Artist renderings show the four-story 185,000 square foot building will have a skybridge across the millrace, connecting it to the first building on Franklin Boulevard. A timeline shows construction beginning this spring, with occupancy slated for winter, 2025.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
lanecc.edu

Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost

247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
CORVALLIS, OR
wholecommunity.news

City Council is unanimous: ‘Let our people sleep’

The Eugene City Council unanimously updates its noise ordinance to regulate the low-frequency sounds from Zip-O-Laminators' industrial planer. The state again fails on enforcement, and the city of Eugene will now bear the cost. The council adopted parts of Oregon’s noise ordinance applying to the low-frequency sound waves coming from Zip-O-Laminators. Residents in the path of Zip-O’s industrial planer say it has been waking them up for years. On Jan. 23:
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

New Director For Peace Harbor Foundation; Paving North on 101; Crow High School Threat; Winter Music Festival

PeaceHealth has announced that it has hired a full time director for the Peace Harbor Medical Center Foundation. This is the second time in a year the position has been filled. The foundation has announced the hiring of Dave Rigsby. Rigsby formerly worked with Willamette university and has been working with Oregon Tech companies like Intel and Corsource. Rigsby will work closely with providers and leaders at Peace Harbor to develop strategies and programs that will serve the hospital and support the Foundation. PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center Foundation assists the not-for-profit hospital in supplying equipment as well as upgrades and remodels to facilities and for education and training for staff. Rigsby will begin his role on January 30th.
NEWPORT, OR
klcc.org

LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities

Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
LANE COUNTY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’

“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Local gun shop closes doors, saying Measure 114 is to blame

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A local gun store has shut down shop, and the owner says Measure 114 is to blame. 'GunRunner Arms' in Junction City closed their doors for good on Saturday, January 21. According to their website, they have the following statement:. "Store permanently closed! It has been...
JUNCTION CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy