Washington County, FL

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR A REVISION TO THE WASHINGTON COUNTY FIVE-YEAR SCHEDULE OF CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS Pursuant to Florida Statutes and Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development …

washingtoncounty.news
 4 days ago
WMBB

PC commissioners plan new ordinance to regulate rehabilitation homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last eighteen months, residents have expressed frustration over Oxford houses in Panama City. During a workshop on Thursday afternoon, Panama City commissioners discussed their plans and gathered public input about a new ordinance that would regulate how many rehab homes are in the area. The ordinance would control […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
defuniakherald.com

Holmes County Commissioners discuss a moratorium on small-box discount stores

Holmes County Commissioners discussed the proposed Family Dollar in Ponce De Leon (PDL) at the regular County Commission meeting on Jan. 17. There was a resolution presented requesting a countywide moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, on accepting applications related to small-box discount stores. This would affect anyone in the process of developing or applying for a small-box discount store, such as, Dollar General, Family Dollar, et al. Some familiar faces appeared in the audience of the commissioner meeting such as locals who had attended the public hearing in PDL, and a majority of the PDL city council.
holmescounty.news

Commissioners vote down small box store moratorium (but not lightly)

Holmes County Commissioners voted down a moratorium that would have delayed the addition of new and prevent the expansion of existing small box discount stores in a special session Jan. 23. The moratorium stated its purpose was to study the effects of such stores on the health, safety and welfare...
WMBB

Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Holds Workshop on Transitional Residences

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When people hear transitional housing they usually think.. not in my neighbor hood. A workshop Thursday hosted by the city of Panama City tackled that issue. City officials say there are 5 Oxford Houses in Panama City right now. All but one are for men.
PANAMA CITY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
PANAMA CITY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Washington County middle schoolers bring home BETA Club honors

Students at both Washington County middle schools participated in the National BETA CLub's Florida State Convention on Friday, and many took home some of the event's top awards. Students from Vernon Middle School took home five fist-place awards, four second-place awards and three third-place awards. "We are so proud of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Volunteers hope new homeless count gets more funding for resources

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Point In Time survey or PIT, counts how many homeless people are living in our communities. Volunteers with Doorways of Northwest Florida are helping make sure they are accurately counted for the year. “Whenever you survey somebody, you ask them where they stayed the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City no trespassing decal program sees success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A no trespassing pilot program partnership between the Panama City Police Department, Community Redevelopment Agency and local business owners is thriving. The initiative began in December 2022 as a way to keep trespassing, littering and loitering near Panama City businesses at bay. After more than...
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 26, 2023

Kevin Kuntzman, 40, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Greenwood, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Steven Carter, 64, Chipley, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Wendall Cooper, 60, Greenwood, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Tornado damages woods in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

