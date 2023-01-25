ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Survey shows lack of Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands

By MIKE CORDER
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvEzt_0kQQRhhp00

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — A Jewish group that commissioned a survey on Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands said Wednesday that the results showed “a disturbing lack of awareness of key historical facts about the Holocaust,” prompting calls for better education in the nation that was home to diarist Anne Frank and her family.

The survey commissioned by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany found that the number of respondents who believe the Holocaust is a myth was higher than in any of the other five nations previously surveyed.

In the survey, 23% of adults under age 40 and 12% of all respondents indicated they believed the Holocaust was a myth or that the number of Jews killed has been greatly exaggerated.

“Not only is this downright shocking, it’s very serious,” Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius said on Twitter. “Almost a quarter of the Dutch people born after 1980 think that the Holocaust is a ‘myth’ or that it is heavily ‘exaggerated.’ As a society, we have a lot of work to do. And fast, too.”

The survey also found that 54% of all respondents — and 59% of those under age 40 — do not know that 6 million Jews were murdered. Some 29 percent believe that the figure is 2 million or fewer.

“It’s terrible,” Max Arpels Lezer, a Dutch survivor whose mother was murdered at Auschwitz, told The Associated Press.

“They should know their own national history — that so many Jewish people were murdered during the Holocaust and I think it’s a shame,” he added.

Of the 140,000 Jews who lived in the Netherlands before World War II, 102,000 were killed during the Holocaust. Another 2,000 Jewish refugees in the country also were killed in the genocide.

Despite that grim history, 53% of those surveyed do not cite the Netherlands as a country where the Holocaust took place. Only 22% of all respondents were able to identify Westerbork, a transit camp in the eastern Netherlands where Jews, including Anne Frank, were sent before being deported. The camp is now a museum and commemoration site.

The survey found that 60% of respondents had not visited the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam. The canalside building is where Anne, her sister, parents and four other Jews hid from the Dutch capital's Nazi occupiers from 1942 until August 1944, when they were discovered and subsequently deported.

Anne and her sister, Margot, died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Of the eight Jews who hid in the secret annex in Amsterdam, only Anne's father, Otto, survived the Holocaust.

Eddo Verdoner, the Netherlands’ National Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism, said in a statement it was “shocking to see that 23% of Millennials and Gen Z believe the Holocaust is either a myth or has been exaggerated.”

The finding “points to a growing gap in knowledge and awareness. We must do better in our schools to fight Holocaust distortion wherever we find it,” Verdoner said.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed — 77% — said it was important to continue to teach about the Holocaust, in part so it doesn’t happen again, while 66% agreed that Holocaust education should be compulsory in school.

“Survey after survey, we continue to witness a decline in Holocaust knowledge and awareness. Equally disturbing is the trend towards Holocaust denial and distortion,” Gideon Taylor, the president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, said in a statement.

“To address this trend, we must put a greater focus on Holocaust education in our schools globally. If we do not, denial will soon outweigh knowledge, and future generations will have no exposure to the critical lessons of the Holocaust.”

Only half of respondents said they supported recent speeches by Dutch leaders to acknowledge and apologize for the country's failure to protect Jews in the Holocaust. The number dropped to 44% among respondents aged under 40.

Three years ago, Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for the failure of officials in the Nazi-occupied country during World War II to do more to prevent the deportation and murder of Jews. In 2021, he opened a Holocaust monument in Amsterdam.

At the time, Rutte called the era “a black page in the history of our country” and said the monument also has an important contemporary message “in our time when antisemitism is never far away. The monument says – no, it screams – be vigilant.”

A Holocaust museum is scheduled to open near the monument next year.

The survey, with a margin of error of 2%, involved interviews with 2,000 Dutch adults age 18 and over across the Netherlands in December. The Claims Conference negotiates restitution for Holocaust victims.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Rare photos from WWII Jewish ghetto shown in Warsaw

Never-before-seen photos of the Warsaw Ghetto -- from a roll of film shot by a Polish firefighter under the noses of the occupying Germans -- were unveiled to journalists Wednesday. "These are the only known photographs (from the ghetto during the uprising) not taken by the Germans and not taken for propaganda purposes," Zuzanna Schnepf-Kolacz curator at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, told AFP. - Lost for decades - The roll of film, which includes 33 photos from the ghetto, was shot by Zbigniew Grzywaczewski, a non-Jewish Pole and firefighter.
TheDailyBeast

Forger Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust Dies at 97

Adolfo Kaminsky, who forged birth certificates and other documents to save Jewish children from the death camps during the Holocaust, has died at age 97. The Frenchman toiled in an underground laboratory in Nazi-occupied Paris that, he told The New York Times, made or altered 10,000 documents to help Jews get to safety. After World War II ended, he continued to volunteer as a forger, helping insurgents across the globe and Americans trying to dodge the draft. “I saved lives because I can’t deal with unnecessary deaths — I just can’t,” he told the Times in 2016. “All humans are equal, whatever their origins, their beliefs, their skin color. There are no superiors, no inferiors. That is not acceptable for me.”Read it at The New York Times
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
Lord Ganesh

Exploring the Origins of the Nazi Swastika and Its Legacy

You're probably familiar with the Nazi swastika. But do you know the story behind its origins?. The swastika is a powerful symbol with a long and complex history. Sadly, it's most often associated with the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime during World War II. But the swastika didn't always have such a sinister connotation. Its roots are pretty Bizarre.
The Guardian

Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand

The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
The Jewish Press

Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
psychologytoday.com

What Do We Learn From the Twin Children of the Holocaust?

Twins were subject to brutal medical experimentation By Dr. Josef Mengele. In the minds of some people, Mengele left an indelible stain on scientific studies with a genetic bent. Today, the twins who survived are strong and resilient and continue to get their story out. It has been 75 years...
INDIANA STATE
anash.org

Young Professionals to Explore Pre-Holocaust Poland on New Trip

Chabad Young Professionals International is offering a unique journey for young Jewish professionals to explore Jewish life in Poland before the Holocaust. For centuries, Jewish life flourished in hundreds of Torah hubs throughout Poland. The vibrant and colorful communities that existed before the Holocaust left a lasting impact on Jewish history. Now, Chabad Young Professionals International (CYP) is offering a unique opportunity for young Jewish professionals to journey to Poland and discover their place in this storied history. From visiting holy sites to reliving the glorious world of the shtetl, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the expansive Jewish story and their place in it.
TheConversationAU

Disabled people were Holocaust victims, too: they were excluded from German society and murdered by Nazi programs

When Dominic Perrottet admitted to wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party, he apologised to Jews and veterans – but not to the other groups who were persecuted by the Nazis, including disabled people. However, disabled people were the first victims of the Holocaust. They were murdered in a number of Nazi programs specifically targeting them, as well as those that targeted Jews, Sinti, and Roma. In 2023, International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks 90 years since the Nazis assumed power, and immediately began their persecution of everyone they thought of as “inferior”. The Nazis frequently described disabled people as...
Lord Ganesh

The Dark History Of The Reichstag Fire: How The Nazis Used False Flag Propaganda To Seize Power

On the night of February 27th, 1933 a fire was lit in the Reichstag building which almost immediately implicated the Nazi party as the instigators of this event. Little did most citizens know at the time that what officials would later come to call a false flag conspiracy had been part of Adolf Hitler’s plan all along. Find out more in this article about how Hitler and his cronies used propaganda and false flag tactics to seize power in Germany and complete their nefarious agenda.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
119K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy