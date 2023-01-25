W00000000 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: PIT CREW RECOVERY gives notice that on 02/18/2023 at 08:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 3084 TUMBLE CREEK BLVD CHIPLEY FL 32428 to …

Read full article on original website
Computer malfunction causes massive boil water notice in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All Panama City Beach residents who live east of Richard Jackson Boulevard should boil their water until further notice, Panama City Beach officials said Friday. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in pressure on January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:30 […]
PCB officials aim to widen part of Back Beach Road to six lanes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach leaders say the area just got another feather in its cap. Part of Back Beach Road between Nautilus Street to Richard Jackson Boulevard will be expanding. “This is another great step for Panama City Beach,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “We spent...
PC commissioners plan new ordinance to regulate rehabilitation homes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last eighteen months, residents have expressed frustration over Oxford houses in Panama City. During a workshop on Thursday afternoon, Panama City commissioners discussed their plans and gathered public input about a new ordinance that would regulate how many rehab homes are in the area. The ordinance would control […]
Rapid population increase in Panama City Beach raises zoning concerns
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach is one of the fastest-growing areas in the Panhandle. All those new residents mean fluctuations in population within the city limits. Council members said those changes require redrawing the boundaries for the city’s four political wards. Panama City Beach’s...
Bay Co. hosts commercial driver’s licenses classes at GCSC Southport campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College and Bay County have struck a deal that will help meet the need for truck drivers. The college will allow Bay County to use the North Bay campus driving range to help train people for commercial driver’s licenses (CDL). Bay County Chamber of Commerce officials approached […]
Holmes County Commissioners discuss a moratorium on small-box discount stores
Holmes County Commissioners discussed the proposed Family Dollar in Ponce De Leon (PDL) at the regular County Commission meeting on Jan. 17. There was a resolution presented requesting a countywide moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, on accepting applications related to small-box discount stores. This would affect anyone in the process of developing or applying for a small-box discount store, such as, Dollar General, Family Dollar, et al. Some familiar faces appeared in the audience of the commissioner meeting such as locals who had attended the public hearing in PDL, and a majority of the PDL city council.
Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
Precautionary water boil notice for PCB east end
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach Water System has announced a precautionary water boil notice to all PCB residents and businesses east of Richard Jackson Blvd. The notice states:. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in...
Tornado damages woods in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Mona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Mona, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet brown brindle and white Hound mix is about a year old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at […]
New restaurant announces plans to open soon in downtown Donalsonville
Last Spring the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) purchased the building on Tennille Avenue, affectionately referred to as the former bus station, old auto parts store and frequently called “the Clarke building”. The DDA purchases local buildings with the purpose of revitalizing the structures and to bring new businesses...
Panama City no trespassing decal program sees success
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A no trespassing pilot program partnership between the Panama City Police Department, Community Redevelopment Agency and local business owners is thriving. The initiative began in December 2022 as a way to keep trespassing, littering and loitering near Panama City businesses at bay. After more than...
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigate House Fire on Beaver Dam Road
The Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office are on the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Road. It has been confirmed that two individuals have passed away as a result of the fire. The identities of those deceased are pending release...
Walton County Mitigation Meeting
Cold air is moving into the panhandle and will be around through Saturday. Airport officials held their monthly meeting today. Many companies around Bay County are hiring, and the 36th annual job fair is a great place to learn about some of those opportunities available.
32′ Shed Is Now A Tiny Converted Home, Priced Just Shy of 20k!
As tiny home prices are on the rise, finding viable options that don’t break the bank becomes increasingly difficult. Keep looking however, and you might stumble upon some gems, such as this tiny converted home. Formerly a shed, it’s much more now, and comes with the framework ready for you to furnish and begin your tiny living journey.
Panama City Holds Workshop on Transitional Residences
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When people hear transitional housing they usually think.. not in my neighbor hood. A workshop Thursday hosted by the city of Panama City tackled that issue. City officials say there are 5 Oxford Houses in Panama City right now. All but one are for men.
Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.
Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
