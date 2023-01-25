W00000000 Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain and Wetland January 25,2023 City of Chipley 1442 Jackson Avenue Chipley, FL …

Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Rapid population increase in Panama City Beach raises zoning concerns
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach is one of the fastest-growing areas in the Panhandle. All those new residents mean fluctuations in population within the city limits. Council members said those changes require redrawing the boundaries for the city’s four political wards. Panama City Beach’s...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
Computer malfunction causes massive boil water notice in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All Panama City Beach residents who live east of Richard Jackson Boulevard should boil their water until further notice, Panama City Beach officials said Friday. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in pressure on January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:30 […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Holds Workshop on Transitional Residences
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When people hear transitional housing they usually think.. not in my neighbor hood. A workshop Thursday hosted by the city of Panama City tackled that issue. City officials say there are 5 Oxford Houses in Panama City right now. All but one are for men.
Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
wdhn.com
Tornado damages woods in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
defuniakherald.com
Holmes County Commissioners discuss a moratorium on small-box discount stores
Holmes County Commissioners discussed the proposed Family Dollar in Ponce De Leon (PDL) at the regular County Commission meeting on Jan. 17. There was a resolution presented requesting a countywide moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, on accepting applications related to small-box discount stores. This would affect anyone in the process of developing or applying for a small-box discount store, such as, Dollar General, Family Dollar, et al. Some familiar faces appeared in the audience of the commissioner meeting such as locals who had attended the public hearing in PDL, and a majority of the PDL city council.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
donalsonvillenews.com
New restaurant announces plans to open soon in downtown Donalsonville
Last Spring the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) purchased the building on Tennille Avenue, affectionately referred to as the former bus station, old auto parts store and frequently called “the Clarke building”. The DDA purchases local buildings with the purpose of revitalizing the structures and to bring new businesses...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 26, 2023
Kevin Kuntzman, 40, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Greenwood, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Steven Carter, 64, Chipley, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Wendall Cooper, 60, Greenwood, Florida:...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
WATCH: Video shows explosive lightning strike in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man’s Ring camera captured the moment a lightning strike caused an explosion. A roof was struck at a home near Lindenwood Drive by lightning and causing the burst. Bobby Hick’s told News 13 “it shook the whole house and startled us” around 5:50 Wednesday morning. He added […]
washingtoncounty.news
Washington County middle schoolers bring home BETA Club honors
Students at both Washington County middle schools participated in the National BETA CLub's Florida State Convention on Friday, and many took home some of the event's top awards. Students from Vernon Middle School took home five fist-place awards, four second-place awards and three third-place awards. "We are so proud of...
WJHG-TV
PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
holmescounty.news
Commissioners vote down small box store moratorium (but not lightly)
Holmes County Commissioners voted down a moratorium that would have delayed the addition of new and prevent the expansion of existing small box discount stores in a special session Jan. 23. The moratorium stated its purpose was to study the effects of such stores on the health, safety and welfare...
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigate House Fire on Beaver Dam Road
The Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office are on the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Road. It has been confirmed that two individuals have passed away as a result of the fire. The identities of those deceased are pending release...
WJHG-TV
Three seriously injured, one child dead after car crashes into tree
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child is dead and three others are injured after a car crashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers report a driver and three passengers were in a car traveling west on U.S. Highway 90 in Jackson County near Harner Lane.
itinyhouses.com
32′ Shed Is Now A Tiny Converted Home, Priced Just Shy of 20k!
As tiny home prices are on the rise, finding viable options that don’t break the bank becomes increasingly difficult. Keep looking however, and you might stumble upon some gems, such as this tiny converted home. Formerly a shed, it’s much more now, and comes with the framework ready for you to furnish and begin your tiny living journey.
niceville.com
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge
NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
fox35orlando.com
2 tornadoes strike Florida Panhandle as line of storms move across state: NWS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two tornadoes touched down in Florida Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Both tornadoes were classified as EF-0 tornados which are the weakest tornados on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph, according to the NWS. The...
