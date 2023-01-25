W00000000 Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain and Wetland January 25,2023 City of Chipley 1442 Jackson Avenue Chipley, FL …

Holmes County Commissioners discussed the proposed Family Dollar in Ponce De Leon (PDL) at the regular County Commission meeting on Jan. 17. There was a resolution presented requesting a countywide moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, on accepting applications related to small-box discount stores. This would affect anyone in the process of developing or applying for a small-box discount store, such as, Dollar General, Family Dollar, et al. Some familiar faces appeared in the audience of the commissioner meeting such as locals who had attended the public hearing in PDL, and a majority of the PDL city council.

