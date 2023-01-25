ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 28-29

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does gourmet chocolate tasting, monster trucks, or even a pet theater sound fun? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to warm up just a bit with temperatures in the high-50s with a north-northwestern breeze. Gather...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'Devastating to see this happen' | Davis holds vigil for California mass shooting victims

DAVIS, Calif. — In the wake of two mass shootings in California this week, the Davis community gathered together to remember the lives lost to gun violence. The UC Davis chapter of Students Demand Action, a national gun violence prevention organization, partnered with Moms Demand Action, Davis Phoenix Coalition and local government officials to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night at Davis Central Park.
DAVIS, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students and businesses scramble to find eggs

The national egg shortage crisis has left local businesses and students scrambling to find, sell and cook the breakfast staple. Spudnuts, a 24-hour donut shop on Figueroa, serves breakfast meals all day long, attracting student traffic from morning to night. For them, eggs help keep the lights on. “We use...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
SANTA CLARA, CA
ABC10

Sacramento approves up to $4 million in motel vouchers for homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials on Tuesday approved a slew of recommendations regarding the continuation of city-backed homelessness services going into 2023. To continue the city's motel voucher program for unhoused residents launched in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the city is contracting with motels across Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy