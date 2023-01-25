Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Related
How AAPI communities are dealing with trauma after multiple mass shootings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Local therapists and counseling services from the Asian American Pacific Islander Community (AAPI) are seeing an influx of calls this week after the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay mass shooting. Asian Pacific Community Counseling in Sacramento saw an increase in calls to their counselors in...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 28-29
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does gourmet chocolate tasting, monster trucks, or even a pet theater sound fun? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to warm up just a bit with temperatures in the high-50s with a north-northwestern breeze. Gather...
'Devastating to see this happen' | Davis holds vigil for California mass shooting victims
DAVIS, Calif. — In the wake of two mass shootings in California this week, the Davis community gathered together to remember the lives lost to gun violence. The UC Davis chapter of Students Demand Action, a national gun violence prevention organization, partnered with Moms Demand Action, Davis Phoenix Coalition and local government officials to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night at Davis Central Park.
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
New Downtown Stockton event aims to support small businesses, encourage connections
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new event in Stockton is aiming to mix local pride and support for small businesses while bringing positive activities downtown. For Alexis Jones, a Stockton native and the event's main coordinator, "Small Business Sundays" are about more than sales. "If you are a small business...
Show's a go: Citrus Heights approves $80K for fireworks, patriotic event
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights residents are split on a decision city council made about allotting up to $80,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a patriotic and firework event later this year. The topic was brought to the Jan. 26 city council meeting and aims to...
Homeless in the Foothills | Annual count to estimate unhoused population in Placer, Nevada counties
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has the nation’s largest homeless population, and that's known because, every year, the federal government requires local communities to go out on a single night and count the number of people experiencing homelessness. The count ranges from those living on the streets and in...
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students and businesses scramble to find eggs
The national egg shortage crisis has left local businesses and students scrambling to find, sell and cook the breakfast staple. Spudnuts, a 24-hour donut shop on Figueroa, serves breakfast meals all day long, attracting student traffic from morning to night. For them, eggs help keep the lights on. “We use...
KTVU FOX 2
How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind...
Update | Northern California leaders call for change over Monterey Park shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:. Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Fong Kushida released the following statement regarding the Monterey Park shooting:. "To our community,. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, a time meant to mark a season of hope and togetherness, we...
Expert explains why victim counts are increasing in mass shootings like Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park
The number of mass shootings in the past several years has remained about the same, but experts say the number of victims has increased. Here's why.
Sacramento approves up to $4 million in motel vouchers for homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials on Tuesday approved a slew of recommendations regarding the continuation of city-backed homelessness services going into 2023. To continue the city's motel voucher program for unhoused residents launched in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the city is contracting with motels across Sacramento.
John Mayer is coming to Sacramento in April: What you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Singer-songwriter John Mayer is hitting the road this year and one of his stops is right here in Sacramento. Mayer tweeted out tour details Thursday morning where he clarified this tour would be solo, meaning there won't be a band backing him. "Just like the early...
CHP's Valley Air Operations joining search for missing actor Julian Sands
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — As the search for missing actor Julian Sands continues, a new resource from the Auburn area is joining the search. California Highway Patrol's Valley Division Air Operations said they got the call to aid in the search for Sands in the San Gabriel Mountains near Ontario.
Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
Elk Grove approves $800,000 for next steps in building new zoo
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The City of Elk Grove moved toward another milestone to further itself as a destination city. A recently approved $800,000 is leading the way for the next steps for a new zoo. Elk Grove Residents are noticing the growth in their booming city, like the...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 1