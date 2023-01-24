Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Unexpected CB in Round 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers boost both sides of the ball early in the NFL Draft.
This Panthers-Ravens Trade Sends Lamar Jackson To Carolina
There are going to be a lot of eyes on free-agent quarterback Lamar Jackson this off-season. The former MVP was unable to work out a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While it remains likely that the Ravens will put the franchise...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'A Good Team, But ...' Bill Parcells Addresses Dak, Zeke, Future
The Big Tuna's thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys will surely fish a response. Analyzing all 14 NFL playoff teams for The 33rd Team, Hall of Fame boss Bill Parcells has both optimism and caution on the future of America's team, whom he led for four seasons in his final head coaching spot (2003-06). Parcells' thoughts come shortly after the Cowboys (13-6) were once again postseason victims of the San Francisco 49ers, falling 19-12 in the NFC Divisional playoffs last weekend.
Steelers Likely Have Two Names on Top of Their NFL Draft Board
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a very predictable team in some drafts.
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
Steelers Interested in CB Jalen Ramsey
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be hunting for one of the NFL's top cornerbacks.
Steelers could need 2 new quarterbacks in 2023
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a heated battle for the starting quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all wanted the starting job but in the end, it was Pickett who won out. Now, with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, this is Pickett’s team and...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks during warm ups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Look: Football World Reacts To The USFL Announcement
The USFL will have a new host city in 2023. The Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals will now play their home games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio — the home of last year's inaugural championship game. "New season, new host city The 2023 USFL regular season will have ...
One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023
The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
The Bengals listed TE Hayden Hurst as limited with a calf injury on their post-practice injury report, which is notable given he missed some time with a calf issue earlier this seaosn. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Ravens. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denied that Lamar Jackson missed their Divisional Round game because...
Tua Tagovailoa’s Parents Says QB Will Be Back for ’23 Season
The Dolphins quarterback remains in concussion protocol, one month after entering for the second time during the 2022 campaign.
East-West Shrine Bowl Preview: Prospects to Watch For Chargers
Previewing the East-West Shrine Bowl with prospects that could be of interest to the Chargers as the pre-draft event kicks off.
Look: Colin Cowherd Picks Between Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy
NFL writer Peter King made headlines this week when he said he'd start a franchise with Brock Purdy at quarterback over Dak Prescott. "How strange it is to think that if I were starting a franchise right now I’d rather have Brock Purdy be my quarterback than Dak Prescott? And that sounds ...
