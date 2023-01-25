Read full article on original website
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
livingetc.com
The 10 best living rooms of the year – our pick of the most beautiful designs we've seen
2022 been a fantastic year for interior design. Our homes and their functions have shifted and design has followed, with designers producing spaces that are elegant and sculptural, yet functional and transitional all at once. It's been a hard task to cherry-pick our favorites, but trawling through the archives it's...
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
yankodesign.com
This distinctive coffee table blends contrasting elements to give it a unique character
Coffee tables today do more than just hold your coffee or your coffee table books. They have become both literal and figurative centers of a room, providing visual impact through their eye-catching appearances. Some coffee tables grab your attention with their exquisite shapes, while others prefer to do it through remarkable materials. This unique coffee table does both, creating a piece of furniture that could almost be described as sculptural art. What’s more noteworthy, however, is that it uses what seems to be opposing or contrasting materials, giving it a distinct personality that’s like a Yin and Yang of furniture design.
housebeautiful.com
This two-bedroom box redefines architect-designed prefabricated living spaces
An alternative to a traditional cabin, we were rather impressed by this newly-installed Bert's Box nestled among lush vineyards and rolling hills, designed by the award-winning architects Box 9 Design in collaboration with Bert & May. Created with reclaimed materials to provide an energy-efficient and eco-friendly space, these spaces also...
Chat GPT could make these jobs obsolete: ‘The wolf is at the door’
Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job. So promising are the tool’s capabilities, Microsoft — amidst laying off 10,000 people — has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the revolutionary technology, which is growing smarter by the day. And the rise of the machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn. “AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that,” said Pengcheng Shi, an associate dean in the department of computing and information sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology. “This is not crying wolf,” Shi told The Post. “The wolf is at the door.” From...
hometextilestoday.com
DEA pivots from custom with first ready-to-buy fine linens collection
Paris – Luxury Italian heritage brand DEA, known for fine custom linens, is launching its first ready-to-buy collection across multiple product categories. Created by international interior designer Timothy Corrigan, the line will be introduced in two collections over the next year. The six designs comprise embroidery, jacquard and prints.
An Iconic Frank Lloyd Wright Desk Design Enters Its WFH Era
The long, harmonious relationship between Frank Lloyd Wright and Steelcase commenced in 1939, when the manufacturer brought to fruition the prolific architect and designer’s furniture creations for the Great Workroom at the SC Johnson Administration Building in Racine, Wisconsin. That historic connection (strengthened in 1985, when Steelcase purchased Wright’s 1909 Prairie School masterpiece, the Meyer May House, in the company’s Grand Rapids, Michigan, hometown) finds the limelight once again with the Frank Lloyd Wright Racine collection by Steelcase, which launches today.
Are Waterfall Countertops Just A Fad Or A Timeless Design Feature?
Most trends come and go with the endless cycles of the interior decorating market, but every now and then something special has the power to stick it out,
Inspired Interiors' Sarah Sherman Samuel Details Eclectic Interior Design Style – Exclusive Interview
Sarah Sherman Samuel stars in Magnolia Network's "Inspired Interiors." Here is her approach to interior design and advice for couples with clashing styles.
ktalnews.com
Looking to redesign your living space? These bold paint shades may be just what you need
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone gets tired of how their home looks eventually. There are many ways to tackle the sense of ennui that comes from always being in the same place. You could go the easy route and simply rearrange your furniture, or perhaps buy new pieces. You could go the hard route, sell everything and move. Or you could go somewhere in the middle, and give your walls a fresh coat of paint. Even with an identical furniture setup, a different color can greatly shift the atmosphere and your mindset. Make sure you love and understand the color you choose before it’s too late.
homestyling.guru
Bathroom Bliss: Transforming Your Space with Modern Ideas for Small Renovations
While bathrooms are often an afterthought when homes are bought and renovated, they are integral to a functional and luxurious home. A well-designed layout equipped with high-quality appliances and finishes makes a world of difference to one’s daily life, making for a stress-free and efficient start to the day, and a relaxing space to wind down each night. Investing in your bathroom adds value to your home and enhances your quality of life, as despite being commonly neglected, bathrooms are among the most important and heavily used spaces in any home. Consequently, modern bathroom ideas are hugely important in improving your home’s functionality and enhancing your daily life.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
Terminator-liked robot liquefies to escape a cage and then reforms into its original shape
A robot with Terminator-like capabilities has been revealed in a new video. The robot is placed in a cage, liquifies to escape and then reforms to its original solid structure on the other side.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: This $120 Furniture Flip Uses an Unexpected Material for a Colorful, Whimsical Result
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Watch this metallic material move like the T-1000 from ‘Terminator 2’
Hmm. This scene looks very familiar. Wang and Pan, et al.A tiny figure made from the magenetoactive substance can jailbreak by shifting phases.
